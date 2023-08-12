News

Fans of Premier League clubs asked about levels of hope – Newcastle United of interest

What do fans of Premier League clubs think about what has been going on at their club and their hopes / wishes for the 2023/24 season?

Well, The Athletic have carried out a big survey of thousands of their paying subscribers.

The Athletic asking the fanbases of all 20 Premier League clubs – Are you feeling hope or fear, optimistic or pessimistic, ahead of the 2023/24 season.

First of all though, lets have a look at how The Athletic poll turned out 24 and 12 months ago, gauging the sense of hope or optimism ahead of that 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns:

First August 2021, before the 2021/22 Premier League season (Newcastle United at the time having Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce in charge):

Only Everton ‘ahead’ of Newcastle!

Then have a look at the new one from The Athletic for Premier League clubs ahead of the 2022/23 season:

So Newcastle fans soaring to third top for optimism ahead of the first season that kicked off after Ashley, Arsenal and Tottenham topping the hope stakes.

What about now though, Premier League fans looking ahead to the 2023/24 season, especially Newcastle United fans…

Well, Newcastle United fans dropping two places and five per cent points as a proportion of positive / negative fans.

Maybe no surprise to see Villa fans at the very top after Unai Emery did so well when he came in, though perhaps more interesting for very different reasons in each case, to see the fans of Bournemouth, Chelsea and Brighton all above Newcastle United supporters.

You have to laugh at Man City fans though, only tenth in the hope stakes despite winning three trophies last season and spending some serious money again this summer.

Here’s hoping the Villa fans are feeling significantly less positive by 7.30pm tonight!

