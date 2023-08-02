News

Fans group write open letter to supporters and Newcastle United owners after club ticketing announcement

NUST have written an open letter to the Newcastle United owners and NUFC supporters.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) saying how ‘highly concerned’ they are, following the club’s announcement on membership ballots for home tickets.

The Newcastle United owners having made the decision whereby fans have no control on what price tickets they might end up with, you simply give your payment details when entering a home tickets ballot and if successful, you could be allocated tickets priced (for adults, concession prices would apply) anywhere between £44 and £74 for the Aston Villa game and the relevant cash then taken via the payment details you gave.

This could presumably see even higher price levels for when the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd visit.

Fans group NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) write open letter to supporters and Newcastle United owners – 1 August 2023:

‘1 August 2023

As an elected board representing Trust members and the Newcastle United supporter community, we are highly concerned by the update this morning regarding membership ballots for home tickets.

Successful applicants will be randomly allocated seats ranging between £44 and £74, leaving fans with no choice as to the total cost of their ticket. The potential difference in price between categories is significant and is a huge financial worry for many fans during a cost-of-living crisis.

We share the concerns of our members at what appears to be a blanket approach to the ballot, especially as this is something which was not disclosed previously and fans were not aware of this when purchasing memberships only last week.

It is imperative that the club puts Newcastle United fans first and maintains the integrity and uniqueness of our St James’ Park atmosphere.

We are seeking clarity from the club urgently.

Greg Tomlinson (Chair Newcastle United Supporters Trust)

Newcastle United Supporters Trust Board

Paul Karter

Cliff Culley

Charlotte Robson

Pete Davey

Felicity Thow

Lisa Mole

Adam Stoker

Kevin Patterson

Olivia Thomson’

