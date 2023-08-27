Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Liverpool – Preferred starting eleven from supporters

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Liverpool?

We put together a list of the 25 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to bounce back to winning form.

A tough schedule has brought defeat away at Man City, following the opening day hammering of Aston Villa.

Sunday afternoon though sees a massive match, with Eddie Howe hoping to get his first NUFC win over Liverpool.

As to player availability, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock remain out injured.

Joelinton limped off against Man City but Eddie Howe has confirmed that the Brazilian returned to training later in the week and is expected to be available.

So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle team v Liverpool on Sunday afternoon?

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 25 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Botman

99% Trippier

99% Schar

96% Isak

96% Tonali

95% Pope

94% Bruno

83% Joelinton

76% Barnes

68% Gordon

65% Burn

The other 14 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

37% Almiron

21% Hall

19% Anderson

14% Longstaff

14% Wilson

11% Murphy

8% Targett

7% Livramento

5% Dubravka

3% Lascelles

0% Ritchie

0% Dummett

0% Manquillo

0% Karius