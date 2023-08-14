News

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the last five results from the weekend with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Friday 11 August

Burnley 0.31 v Man City 2.40 (0-3)

Saturday 12 August

Arsenal 0.84 v Forest 0.97 (2-1)

Bournemouth 1.51 v West Ham 1.48 (1-1)

Brighton 4.37 v Luton 1.89 (4-1)

Everton 2.59 v Fulham 1.58 (0-1)

Sheff Utd 0.42 v Palace 2.28 (0-1)

Newcastle 4.32 v Aston Villa 1.49 (5-1)

Sunday 13 August

Brentford 1.91 v Spurs 1.45 (2-2)

Chelsea 1.93 v Liverpool 1.30 (1-1)

When we look at the actual match results, Newcastle United were the stand outs, with that 5-1 at the final whistle.

So what about when it came to expected goals?

Some Aston Villa fans, rather bizarrely, claiming that their team were unlucky on balance of play and chances. Do the expected goals stats back up that bizarre view?

Very much not, our black and white eyes did not deceive us.

Newcastle had an expected goals stat of 4.32 compared to 1.49 for Aston Villa, a difference of 2.83.

The next highest difference was 2.48 on expected goals, for Brighton in their 4-1 win over Luton.

Third highest with a 2.09 expected goals stat difference, was in the Man City 3-0 win over Burnley.

The bottom line is that St James’ Park was the venue where one side had far more and far better chances than their opponents.

The Newcastle thrashing of Aston Villa was certainly no fluke.

