Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the last five results from the weekend with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Friday 18 August

Forest 1.37 v Sheff Utd 0.55 (2-0)

Saturday 19 August

Wolves 2.69 v Brighton 3.16 (1-4)

Fulham 0.40 v Brentford 3.47 (0-3)

Liverpool 3.25 v Bournemouth 1.39 (3-1)

Tottenham 2.54 v Man U 2.45 (2-0)

Sheff Utd 0.42 v Palace 2.28 (0-1)

Man City 1.23 Newcastle 0.26 (1-0)

Sunday 20 August

Villa 3.24 v Everton 0.72 (4-0)

West Ham 1.71 v Chelsea 1.61 (3-1)

Monday 21 August

Palace 1.07 v Arsenal 2.21 (0-1)

I don’t think it is difficult to sum up what the expected goals stats tell us about this latest Newcastle United match.

Restricting the reigning champions to an expected goals stats of only 1.23 at the Etihad, is excellent going, Man City only managed four efforts on target.

Of the Premier League teams that won at the weekend, it was Man City who had by far the lowest expected goals stat.

Indeed, only six of the 18 PL teams who played last weekend had a lower expected goals figure than Guardiola’s side.

However, then we get to the negative bit.

The 0.26 expected goals stat for Newcastle United was by far the lowest of all the 18 PL teams who had matches last weekend.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

