Excellent from BBC Sport on Yankuba Minteh – Speaking to the people who know him

An interesting piece from BBC Sport on the first Newcastle United signing of the summer, Yankuba Minteh.

The exciting then 18 year old winger signed by United for a reported £8m (plus future potential add-ons, selling clause etc).

Danish club Odense reporting they had received a club record fee for a player who had been at the club less than a year and only made 17 appearances.

Turning 19 last month (July 2023) Yankuba Minteh is now looking forward to an exciting season on loan at Feyenoord, the Dutch champions in the Champions League alongside Newcastle United, the winger having trained and played regularly in the pre-season friendlies.

Having been the first signing of the summer and then instantly loaned out for this season, easy maybe for Newcastle United fans to forget about the potential of this young talent AND this new look NUFC that is looking to recruit players at every level, especially younger players with time to improve.

Some very interesting quotes as BBC Sport talked to those close to Yankuba Minteh:

Steffen Nielsen – Odense vice football chief executive:

“We could already see there was something with this guy.

“We were not sure what it was – some X-factor, some magic where he could do something extraordinary.

“The qualities he has are not trainable.

“Either you have it or you don’t – and he has it, big time, with his speed and quickness.”

“He went from complete unknown to very, very known.

“He took everything at once – he ate the whole cake.

“He became a starter and killed some of the other teams. It was a brilliant time.

“It’s just him, a football and playing the game he loves. It could be on a sandy pitch in The Gambia, it could be in Odense, it could be in the Premier League.

“When he gets the chance to play in the Premier League, he will grab it.”

Tom Saintfiet, head coach of The Gambia’s national team:

“He is very young and has a lot of qualities.

“He is very fast but he can use that speed in a dribble.

“He can create on the inside and outside, look for a combination or go for goal and is unpredictable for defenders.

“The expectations were very high and the desire for a transfer puts a lot of pressure on a young player.

“He’s still a kid.

“He listens to the coach and advisers but also puts himself under pressure because he tasted what it was like to be a star.

“He is a very passionate guy, a very nice guy to work with – very respectful and disciplined.

“He has the level to play higher than the Danish league – the only question is, what are his limits?

“You have to give a player of his age three or four years to know. Is it Holland? Is it England? We don’t know right now.

“It’s a different level physically and mentally but it’s a very, very smart move by Newcastle and the player that he goes to Feyenoord. The Dutch league is very good for young attacking players.

“This transfer gives him a little bit of time to enjoy himself. We don’t need to put on too much pressure from the start. Let him grow.”

