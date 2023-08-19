Opinion

Even BBC Sport now talking about the FFP

The BBC are talking about the FFP…

I can almost hear Todd Boehly singing along to that reworded version of the Bob Vylan classic.

Who would have believed that even the Chelsea loving BBC Sport have finally galvanised themselves and written an article about it on their website.

An interesting read for anyone interest in a more in depth explanation of it.

The Blues owner has obviously managed to find an interpretation of the FFP regulations which allows him to extract every last drop of advantage from the process of player amortisation: buying on ridiculously long contracts with the cost spread over the term of the contract; And the profit on sales from the bloated Chelsea squad and reserves being sold off used to fund the rebuild.

One argument is that he’s engaging in a high risk strategy by auctioning off the family jewels in an effort to gain as much traction as he can under the EPLs version of FFP while they are not currently subject to EUEFA’s version.

That said, their academy sales have probably got enough of a talent pool to keep offsetting the cost of first team acquisitions for a few more years to come.

Assuming we pay £30 Million for Lewis Hall then that allows them to buy another two players in the Moises Caicedo price bracket (£115 million divided over the course of an 8 year contract). It’s not about cash in the bank it’s about spreading the debt.

One of the most interesting things in the BBC article was their table showing the Highest total transfer spend in world football, from summer 2022 to 15 August 2023.

(***ED: This article wrote a number of days ago and now Chelsea beyond £945m spending…)

Chelsea are unsurprisingly way out in front having more than double the spend of their nearest rivals Manure .

(***) Chelsea have incredibly spent £804.3 million in that time and that doesn’t even account for the expected purchases of Romeo Lavia at £53 million and Michael Olise for £35 million.

Meanwhile little old Newcastle United are in lowly 6th place, hell we’re not even the biggest spending club owned by a nation state… as Clippety would describe it.

When you add in the final piece of business that wor Eddie wants to do we will actually move above PSG.

Had, however, the Scousers actually landed Caicedo they would have out spent us, and they probably still will by bringing in the reinforcements they need for the coming campaign… assuming of course that Chelsea don’t continually gazump them!

Man City will probably also move above us should they start looking for an off the shelf replacement for KDB.

After starting with a song lyric let us round off on another musical note: (for those people with long enough memories) when Clippety arrived on Merseyside he said he wanted to play Heavy Metal Football, perhaps instead he should play No Sleep ‘Til Hamersmith (recorded in part at Newcastle City Hall), particularly song number 6, and take a listen to the lyrics…

