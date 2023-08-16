Opinion

Epic Newcastle United European away trip to Metz – I wish I’d kept the newspaper

I wish I’d kept the newspaper. I really, really, really wish I’d kept the newspaper. But more of that later.

In 1996, Newcastle played Metz in the third round of the UEFA Cup, now the Europa League, I guess. My mate Phil and I decided to go to the away game.

I used to enjoy a pre-match sherbet in the Black (now Black and White) Bull on Barrack Road. The genial landlord – Steve Burns – was well-connected at Newcastle (I think he’d been on their books for a while) and used to organise away trips with tickets, transport and hotel. He even got t-shirts made up for his customers on each trip.

History buffs may be interested to know that it was the same Steve Burns who organised the team trip to Ireland which ended with Alan Shearer chinning Keith Gillespie. Happy days.

We flew from Stansted (we lived down south) to join up with the other flights at Brussels airport, Steve had also organised a couple of coaches from the Black Bull to Metz via tunnel or a ferry. I know not which. I’m telling you this for a reason.

Our first bit of luck was turning up at Stansted bedecked in black and white. The bar should have opened at 6am, but the barmaid could see there was a deep-seated longing in Phil and I, she liked Geordies, and so she threw the doors open at 5.20am. With the benefit of hindsight, we might have been better off starting at a less adventurous pace, but a combination of excitement and regional pride saw us hoisting far more than was good for us.

I couldn’t tell you much about the flight, but I remember coming down an escalator at Brussels airport, to be greeted by the sight of hundreds of Geordies gathered round a small bar. The Newcastle flight(s) had arrived, and the lads were giving a thoroughly good account of themselves. So much so that the barman had to ring a colleague at home to come and help him, and someone else had to go to a local hotel to source a few cases of beer glasses.

There was group of around six fans aged 50ish, talking quietly and casting a furtive glance at one of their number who was smooching with a lady my mother would have described as ‘brassy’. Peroxide hair, garish make-up, high heels and a leopard-print mini skirt. We asked what the story was, and they told us that the bloke – Billy – had been widowed four days previously. His late wife was meant to be going to the game with him. Billy’s first thought upon her passing had been to change the booking so that his mistress could take her place, and there she was in all her glory. His companions all looked at the floor in a moment of quiet reflection, as if saying a silent prayer for Billy’s late wife. Then one of them looked up and said, cheerily, “ah, man, it’s what she would have wanted” and they carried on drinking.

Our hotel was slightly out of the town, so required a taxi to get us into the centre. But firstly, Phil and I donned a few extra layers. The weather was brutal at midday, and got colder and sleetier throughout the course of the afternoon.

En route to the centre of Metz, two lads – they were all of 18 – in black and white shirts were standing in the middle of the road trying to hail a taxi. “Your friends?” asked the driver, and we stopped and let them hop in. They were having a pop at us immediately “Why yiz wearin’ yi’ curts man? Weh proper Geordies man. Just weh toon shorts”. We kept our three layers on, and checked we had hat, gloves and scarf in our pockets.

The taxi dropped us near the main square and we walked into the first bar we saw. The underdressed teenagers followed us in and stuck with us for the rest of the day.

My guess is that at 3pm on a typical Wednesday this bar would have three customers, discussing art and sipping pastis. At 3pm on this Wednesday, there were 200 Geordies throwing beer down their necks and – via the medium of song – letting the French know how much they hated Sunderland. At one point, a black lad came in carrying a violin in a case and a load of sheet music under his arm. I’ve never seen anyone look so terrified. This was his first encounter with English football hooligans and he was about to turn and flee when a huge chorus of “Les-leeee, Leslie Ferdinand” began, some bloke put an arm around him, and got him a drink. I don’t think the poor fella had a clue what anyone was saying to him, but then no one beyond a 20-mile-radius of Chicken Cottage understands a word we say anyway.

The main square in Metz is pedestrian-only, but even the French police stood aside and let the great Sir John Hall’s limousine drop him off outside the bar.

For the younger readers, SJH was our last great owner. He pretty much saved Newcastle in the early 90s and I still see him on his way to the match now. He is 90 years old.

He came into the bar, and – unsurprisingly given the make-up of the crowd and the volume of continental-strength Kronenbourg 1664 it had annihilated – was greeted like Hollywood royalty. He tried to buy everyone a drink, but his offer was unanimously declined, and he was bought as much as he could handle himself. I’m not sure if this was a regular gambit of his because I saw him do exactly the same thing in a pub outside Selhurst Park when we played Wimbledon away once. If anyone deserves free drinks for the rest of his days, it’s Sir John Hall.

I’m guessing we got something to eat and I know we ended up at a different bar. By this time, our teenage companions were looking a bit glassy-eyed. They also looked a bit chilly – the weather was getting so bad there were rumours the game might be called off. I think it went ahead just so they could evacuate the Toon Army from the town and get some sleep.

Remember I said that some coaches had been chartered from the Black Bull? Well, I know this because I met one of the passengers. From what I could gather, the coaches had left at closing time the day before, and everyone was mortal before they departed. Several cases of beer were taken aboard, just in case. This lad reported that someone blocked the toilet before the bus had reached Durham services, then people had continued to use it for the rest of the trip. DM me for details. Then two blokes had a fight and the driver had had to threaten everyone with disembarkation before things calmed down. Said lad was so consumed by fear and disgust that he was offering everyone a cash-plus-return coach deal in exchange for a plane ticket. There were no takers.

With an hour or so to go before kick-off, we thought we’d better find out where the ground was. There was a bus – the B9 (don’t ask me why I remember that when I never remember where I put my car keys) that went to the ground – or it was about a 30-minute walk away. The problem with the B9 was that it didn’t run very often in the evening, and the problem with the 30 minutes was that our young companions could barely stand up. So off we set in the general direction of the stadium.

If you know me, you know how ridiculous this is, but we were followed out of the bar by a whole bunch of Geordies who seemed to believe I knew what I was doing. You really wouldn’t want me as your leader, but I had leadership thrust upon me that night.

We hadn’t got more than 400 yards up the road when we saw a black-and-white face-down on a table in a pizza restaurant. I speak a bit of French, so went in to see what was happening. It turns out this lad had ordered a pizza (all he could say was ‘pizza’ – I’m guessing he came down with the Black Bull fleet) several hours earlier, eaten half of it, then face-planted the rest. The staff gave him an hour or so, raised his head gently off the table, unpeeled the pizza from his face, and managed to get the money he owed off him. Then they put his head back on the table. He still had a bit of pepperoni on his cheek. I don’t think they were used to this sort of thing in Metz.

We managed to get him to his feet and pointed in the direction of travel, then continued our journey. Then – an apparition – there was a B9 behind us, and a bus stop about 150 yards ahead of us. They’d wanted a leader, so they got one. “Lads! RUN!”, I shouted, and sprinted off in the direction of the bus stop. My recollection is that I ran with all the speed and grace of Alexander Isak gliding through the Everton defence. I suspect I looked more like a three-legged donkey chasing a tortoise, but I got to the bus stop before the bus. The doors opened, the driver smiled “bonsoir monsieur”, and I gestured that my colleagues were just catching up.

They were doing no such thing. Behind me was a scene of utter devastation. Pizza boy had lurched into a shop doorway and collapsed. Frozen teenager 1 had tripped, and frozen teenager 2 had fallen over him. Phil was bent over with his hands on his knees gasping for air. I’d assumed it was because he was a smoker, but I showed him this article, and he tells me it was because he’d stotted his head off a lamppost. There were bodies in the road, there were bodies wrapped round saplings, and two lads had disappeared altogether. I shrugged at the driver, he shrugged at me and closed the doors.

I gathered up the dead and dying and by this time we’d been joined by two French women and their teenage daughters. They were laughing their heads off – they hadn’t had this sort of entertainment in Metz for decades. I asked if they liked football, and they said they didn’t know anything about football, but they all fancied David Ginola and were there to see him.

One of the mums asked me if my friends were OK, and pointed to our teenage taxi-jumpers. They were turning blue in front of her, like a couple of Smurfs.

We got to the ground without further incident. It was an all-standing away end, which presented a challenge for some of the supporters, but of course, everyone was in full voice.

Half time came, and we realised the Metz Justin Lockwood was a comic. He played “YMCA”, and of course the away end did the dance, to the bewilderment of the home fans. Then he put on “Shake Your Tailfeather”. If you don’t know it, you can see it performed in a clip from “The Blues Brothers” on YouTube. This song not only invites the listener to shake his or her tailfeather, but also execute a whole range of dance moves, including the Watusi, the mashed potato, the bird, the fly and the monkey. To this day, I haven’t a clue what most of them are and I would bet good money no one there that night did. However, a combination of alcohol, a desire to keep warm and a need to entertain our French hosts saw the assembled throng giving everything a go. There were a few accidental headbutts, and a couple of people fell over, but the performance seemed to be well-received by our French audience.

Half time also gave us the chance to assess the health of our young followers. They were frozen solid. I’ve had slushies that weren’t as blue or as cold. People in the crowd started giving them jackets, gloves and hats. They could hardly speak. I’m not sure they were fully conscious. I’m pretty sure they didn’t go out for a drink after the game. Phil reminds me it was -10c in Metz that night. I never saw those lads again, but I hope they didn’t lose any toes to frostbite.

We must have got a taxi back but I can’t remember much about that. Phil remembers our fans putting pin badges in the hats of the gendarmerie on the way of the ground.

Next morning, I picked up a couple of copies of the local paper to see what it said about the match. It was a typical match report, but then I noticed an article on an inside page, that I wish I’d kept and copied.

Apparently, the local police had been expecting the worst of English football fans: racism, violence, vandalism and so on. So as well as a police presence in town and along the route to the ground, they had a whole battalion of officers – including riot police – camped out in the hills around Metz, ready to speed into town and crack some heads at the first sign of trouble.

The article went on to report that it had gradually dawned on the police that “Les Geordies” hadn’t come to fight, but to “eat garlic, drink beer, make friends and sing”. Some of the police in the countryside were sent home, and the rest were dispatched into town to aid the less steady of our clan in their attempts to get to the ground. Reading the article gave me a real sense of pride. I’ve been on maybe 20 European trips with Newcastle and it’s always the same. We travel well and leave a good impression everywhere we go.

You may have noticed that I haven’t mentioned the game. I know it finished 1-1, but without looking it up, I couldn’t tell you anything that happened.

And that’s the point of this article.

Away trips in Europe are ten times better than away trips in England, and you remember them regardless of whether you win or lose. There will always be stories and there will always be memories, and many of those memories will have nothing to do with the football. I have tales from all over the place, and I promise you, lots of the best ones are from our trips to less glamorous clubs, like Metz.

If you can get a ticket, and can afford to go in these financially straitened times, I urge you to go see Newcastle play in Europe this season. You’ll have a ball.

It would be good to think our reputation as happy and friendly fans remains intact at the end of our forthcoming campaign, and it would be good for our younger fans to have some memories to share nearly 30 years later. I hope they do.

