Emmanuel Petit encourages Arsenal interest in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United

Emmanuel Petit has pointed his old club in the direction of Alexander Isak.

When at Real Sociedad, the Sweden striker was repeatedly linked with a potential move to Arsenal.

However, it was Newcastle United who made their move and paid a club record £59m (plus £4m potential future add-ons) for the then 22 year old last summer.

Once getting over a bad injury, Alexander Isak just looked better and better last season, ending up with ten goals from seventeen Premier League starts (plus five sub appearances).

This season, Isak was excellent against Villa on the opening day, with his two goals and all round play. However, he was pretty much starved of any service at all in the defeat at Man City.

No wonder Emmanuel Petit is recommending the striker to Arsenal, who have been credited with ongoing interest in Alexander Isak even after signing for Newcastle.

However, this is no longer Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United where everything is up for sale at a price. Even if for any bizarre reason Newcastle were willing to sell, then with today’s crazy prices of £100m+ for midfielders who don’t score or create goals, what price a striker who does both? Especially the skill set that wowed Newcastle fans and neutrals alike when tearing Everton apart last season, for arguably the greatest assist the Premier League has ever seen.

Emmanuel Petit talking about Alexander Isak, as quoted by Football London:

“Alexander Isak is tall, aggressive and has great technique.

“He wants to score every time he gets the ball but he needs to be more precise in his game.

“Physically and technically, he has a huge presence on the pitch.

“If one day someone can tell me that he plays like Thierry Henry, maybe I will believe them, but for the moment it’s really too soon to say that.

“He’s a good striker and he’s someone that Arsenal would be very happy to have because he brings different qualities.

“Jesus and Nketiah play in a similar way, they are different in terms of movement, but physically, technically and in their finishing they are not far apart.

“I was upset by Nketiah’s finishing against Crystal Palace, he had two good chances, and Arsenal need to have a striker that can score 30 goals in all competitions throughout the season, it’s something missing at Arsenal if they want to improve.

“Isak is a very good striker and finished very well in the second half of the season last year after being injured.

“He started well this year again.

“If he can avoid being injured, because it’s been a problem since he arrived, we’ll see his real qualities.”