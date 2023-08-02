News

Eddie Howe – The dynamic is different this year

Eddie Howe says that it is going to be totally different for Newcastle United this coming season.

The NUFC Head Coach saying that last August Newcastle were unknowns, in terms of how other clubs expected them to perform.

Eddie Howe saying that other teams didn’t know whether they would carry on the much improved second half of the 2021/22 season form, when they gained more points in the final 19 games than all but Liverpool and Man City.

However, he believes this time there is an expectation from many outsiders (as well as those inside St James’ Park) that Newcastle United will carry on with their top four Champions League qualifying form of last season.

Eddie Howe warning though that despite that form of last season, he and his players have earn that respect all over again.

Eddie Howe speaking to Football Daily:

“I think the expectation, the dynamic, is different this year, than it was last year.

“I think last year we had just escaped relegation, so we came in as slightly unknowns really.

“Nobody quite knew how we would adapt to the new season, having finished the previous season very well.

“I think this year there is that expectation that we carry on where we left off last year.

“Football being football, it is never that easy.

“We have to earn that right all over again, I think starting from the first game.

“We know the Premier League is extremely difficult, it is a long season, so I think the big thing is that we just can’t be distracted by any noise outside. We have to just look very internal and make sure we are at our very best.

“That (Champions League football) is a different dynamic for us.

“You have the travelling, the extra games.

“It’s almost a distraction from the Premier League and I think there are a lot of unknowns for us but all we can do at this time, is focus on the Premier League.

“A busy schedule of games before the Champions League even starts, so rather than looking too far ahead, look at our immediate targets.

“The Premier League is hard enough without off course.”

