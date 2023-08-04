Transfer Market

Eddie Howe talks Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and ‘A couple more in’

Eddie Howe has been discussing the transfer window.

Newcastle United’s signings so far and the other business that will hopefully still get done.

There are 51 days of the transfer window now gone, with 29 (including today – Friday 4 August) days still remaining before the summer 2023 window finally closes at 11pm on Friday 1 September.

Eddie Howe very happy with the two confirmed major signings so far, as well as exciting teenage winger Yankuba Minteh:

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes:

“He has been at Leicester for a long time, from a very young age.

“So that would have been a big thing for him to move but I’m excited about what he can bring.

“He’s certainly shown already that he’s a goalscorer.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali:

“It has been a big change for him but he has adapted to his surroundings really well.

“He has got good friendships in the squad already.

“He has a really good character – he is very calm and focused on his football, so I’m seeing really good signs from him.”

Eddie Howe admitting that he would like a ‘couple of players’ to arrive in the remainder of this transfer window and the Newcastle United Head Coach asked about Thursday’s widespread reporting that a deal had finally been agreed for Tino Livramento:

“I’m not (able to confirm Tino Livramento has signed yet).

“I am slightly in the dark on that unfortunately.

“So let us wait and see what happens over the next couple of days.

“But certainly I like him (Tino Livarmento).

“We don’t want to carry a huge squad and we want everyone in the squad to feel like they have got a part to play.

“But we have the various competitions we will be involved in, so we need to be robust enough to deal with that challenge.

“Let us see what happens.

“I think a maximum of a couple of players (to come in) but let’s wait and see.”

A quick reminder that Eddie Howe always keeps his cards close to his chest and it was less than two weeks ago when the NUFC boss sat in front of the media, then told them no deals were imminent, when in reality at that exact moment Harvey Barnes was on his way to Atlanta to join his new teammates after the transfer was all agreed. The club wanting to wait until the winger was in America, before formally announcing the move.

