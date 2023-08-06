News

Eddie Howe talks beating Fiorentina, Miley, Schar availability, Anderson, preferred starting 11 and the big kick-off

Eddie Howe watched on as Newcastle United played their sixth friendly of pre-season.

A dominant 2-0 win over Fiorentina will have given the NUFC Head Coach plenty of food for thought, with Premier League football returning next weekend when Aston Villa visit.

Splitting his first choice team / squad over these two St James’ Park games, Sunday’s match against Villarreal will give others their chance to impress ahead of the big kick-off.

Eddie Howe quizzed on a number of issues / areas following Saturday’s win over Fiorentina.

Eddie Howe asked if he knows yet his preferred Newcastle team to play Aston Villa next weekend:

“No, there are several tough calls that I have to make.

“Which is a very good position to be in as you don’t want the team to pick itself.

“I’ll have some tough calls to make this week to get an idea of my team (against Aston Villa), hopefully it’s a winning team…”

Eddie Howe on taking every game seriously and going out to try and win:

“That is a major part of my philosophy.

“We had that meeting a long time ago when I first came to the club… I don’t want to go into any game and not look like we are trying to win and not prepare to win.

“To prepare to win, the best way for us to try and do that is to be front foot, to be aggressive to take the game to the opposition.

“We are certainly not going to change that way of playing.”

Eddie Howe asked whether Fabian Schar will be available against Villarreal:

“He won’t feature.

“Fabian is close to training and returning to the group – but not in time for this game.”

Eddie Howe on new injuries after the Fiorentina match:

“In pre-season games you always hope to come through with no injuries and fingers crossed we have done that.

“We have a few tired bodies naturally after another 90 minutes.

“We’re looking stronger physically though and we’ll get to our optimum level after another week’s training.”

Eddie Howe on Elliot Anderson, who impressed once again against Fiorentina:

“He is very much knocking on the door.

“His journey has been interesting and the (2021/22) loan spell at Bristol Rovers certainly helped him, certainly from a confidence perspective. As sometimes you need evidence to believe how good you actually are.

“Last season he had a few niggly injuries which was frustrating, hampered his progress, this year though he looks stronger and ready to contribute regularly for us.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley, another young player who impressed once again on Saturday:

“I think today it was a really good experience for him, no doubt about that.

“Playing in front of a big crowd against top level opposition.

“I thought he was getting a little tired towards the end, so I took him off to try to protect him.

“I think that is where I have to be with him… I have to protect him and nurture his talent.

“These are important years for him and so we have to push him but protect him at the same time.

“So hopefully I can get that decision right.”

Imminent signing Tino Livramento watched the match from the Milburn Stand, Eddie Howe asked what he thinks the 20 year will have thought about what he’d seen:

“I’m not going to answer that one.”

New Premier League rules mean that only one person can be in the technical area at any one time during a match, Eddie Howe asked how he and his number two Jason Tindall will cope with that:

“He (Jason Tindall) will be there, I just don’t know how far forward he will be…

“It is probably a two, three metre difference but we will rotate duties to keep it fresh, so that the players hear our voices.

“We will dovetail in and out of the technical area.’

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 – Saturday 5 August 2023 3.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 39, Isak 81

Fiorentina:

Newcastle team v Fiorentina:

Dubravka, Trippier, Botman, A Murphy, Targett, L Miley (Parkinson 80), Tonali, Anderson, Almiron (Turner-Cooke 88), Isak (Ndiweni 88), Gordon

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Smith, De Bolle, Carlyon, Savage, J Miley, Diallo, Hackett, Huntley, McArthur

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Played at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

(Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0 – Watch the goals HERE in the official match highlights as United win again)

(Match Report: Newcastle 2 Fiorentina – Read it HERE)

