Eddie Howe states his ‘philosophy’ – Stunning Newcastle United stats

I don’t think any of you will need reminding of exactly what Eddie Howe walked into, back in November 2021.

A club wrecked by Mike Ashley after 14+ years of his ownership.

A squad that hadn’t won a competitive match in six months, was seen as heading for guaranteed relegation, was totally demoralised and not even fit enough for purpose, the very first Eddie Howe job to get his inherited players properly fit, after over two years of Steve Bruce.

As Newcastle fans, we would all say that Eddie Howe has done an incredible job… but I am wondering if many of us appreciate just how incredible (stats to follow)?

What sparked me into action was seeing this quote on The Mag this morning, the NUFC Head Coach talking after the 2-0 win over Fiorentina.

Eddie Howe on taking every game seriously and going out to try and win:

“That is a major part of my philosophy.

“We had that meeting a long time ago when I first came to the club… I don’t want to go into any game and not look like we are trying to win and not prepare to win.

“To prepare to win, the best way for us to try and do that is to be front foot, to be aggressive to take the game to the opposition.

“We are certainly not going to change that way of playing.”

I thought I would do a bit digging.

Eddie Howe committed every match, a philosophy of going out and trying to win every time.

Would the stats back this up?

Eddie Howe took charge of his first NUFC game on 20 November 2021, the 3-3 at home to Brentford in the Premier League, so I thought it only fair to give him seven weeks bedding in time before judging him at Newcastle United, so here are the stats on all games played since 8 January 2022, these past 19 months.

Eddie Howe Newcastle United matches since 8 January 2022:

2021/22

Premier League:

Played 19 Won 12 Drawn 2 Lost 5

Friendlies:

Played 1 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 0

2022/23

Premier League:

Played 38 Won 19 Drawn 14 Lost 5

Cups:

Played 8 Won 6 Drawn 0 Lost 2

Friendlies:

Played 10 Won 8 Drawn 0 Lost 2

2023/24

Friendlies:

Played 6 Won 4 Drawn 2 Lost 0

Complete Eddie Howe NUFC record since 8 January 2022:

Played 82 Won 50 Drawn 18 Lost 14

At staggering 50 of 82 matches won, a massive 61% seeing Eddie Howe and his players victorious.

Only 14 defeats in these last 82 games / 19 months, only 17% of them lost.

Remember, this was a club and team that had become to see defeat and failure as almost inevitable under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

When you look at the 14 defeats, I think it further reinforces just how rare it is for Newcastle United to lose random matches that you would / should never expect defeat in.

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 (Premier League)

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 (Premier League)

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 (Premier League)

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 (Premier League)

Man City 5 Newcastle 0 (Premier League)

Mainz 1 Newcastle 0 (Friendly)

Benfica 3 Newcastle 2 (Friendly)

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 (Premier League)

Sheff Wed 2 Newcastle 1 (FA Cup)

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 (Premier League)

Man U 2 Newcastle 0 (League Cup final)

Man City 2 Newcastle 0 (Premier League)

Villa 3 Newcastle 0 (Premier League)

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 (Premier League)

A few standouts

Breaking the defeats down, there are nine losses to ‘big six’ clubs, two friendly defeats away from Tyneside to Mainz and Benfica, a loss away to high flying Villa who were in their best form for many years, a bit of a freak defeat at Everton scoring with their only serious effort of the game, then the pretty much second eleven losing at Sheff Wed in the FA Cup as Eddie Howe was forced to prioritise Premier League and League Cup glory.

Only three matches lost these past 19 months at St James’ Park.

Bottom line is that Eddie Howe has increasingly made Newcastle United ever tougher to beat AND far far more likely to win.

A quite incredible turn around and progress these 19 months.

