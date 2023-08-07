News

Eddie Howe reflects on pre-season, Harvey Barnes, Newcastle United lifting silverware…

Eddie Howe has now completed his pre-season schedule for friendlies.

The Newcastle United boss able to look back on a job well done.

Seven matches, five wins, two draws, no defeats.

Eddie Howe no doubt happy as well with the seventeen goals scored, though no doubt seeing room for improvement at the other end with eight goals having been conceded.

A dominant 4-0 win over Villarreal completed the warm up matches and in the process meaning United lifted the Sela Cup.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0, lifting the Sela Cup, Harvey Barnes, the pre-season overall:

Eddie Howe on winning first silverware…:

“It is only pre-season.

“It’s nice to win a trophy… but it is not the one that we want.

“We are determined to win something, we are searching for that success.

“You dream of winning things, lifting silverware.

“I want this place to be the same.”

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes:

“When you sign a player with the attributes you want, you aren’t asking them to do anything that they are not comfortable with.

“Harvey looked good in the team (against Villarreal).

“He performed really well and I was delighted with the two goals and the two finishes.

“Physically, he looked good as well.

“Every player is different, Harvey will have experienced Callum Wilson and Joelinton today.

“It is really good to see relationships blossoming and they will get stronger over time, it takes time to gel.”

Eddie Howe on pre-season overall:

“I think pre-season has been pretty good.

“I think we always analyse what the players give and from day one, the players have done really well to execute what we have tried to do.

“They have given everything physically.

“It has been an intense period but I compliment the group.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0:

I don’t think that we have quite hit our best levels in terms of performance but today we followed the line of performing well.

“We were good in defence and good on the counter-attack, so promising signs from the team.

“We got better in the latter stages of both games so there’s positive signs regarding our fitness levels.”

Newcastle 4 Villarreal 0 – Sunday 6 August 2023 4pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Murphy, Barnes (2), Joelinton

Villarreal:

Newcastle team v Villarreal:

Pope, Murphy, Lascelles (Savage 88), Dummett, Burn, Ritchie, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Barnes (Parkinson 83), Wilson (Diallo 88)

Subs:

Gillespie, De Bolle, Carlyon, J Miley, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, McArthur

