Eddie Howe reflects on a massive opening day of the season and now what lies ahead…

Eddie Howe can look back on a job well done.

The opening day of the season successfully navigated and a 5-1 thrashing handed out to Aston Villa.

All the pre-match talk was about how Unai Emery’s team were supposedly poised to make their own opening day statement and show they are going to overtake Newcastle United this season.

Only one game and Eddie Howe keen to keep everybody’s feet on the ground, however, this was massive performance and one where the 16 players all contributed.

The NUFC boss pointing out the undisputed increase in quality and quantity in his squad, which allowed him to make five positive changes from the bench.

This will become increasingly important as the season progresses and Newcastle are playing regularly in midweek.

In six days time Eddie Howe and his players take on Man City, who first have to play at 10pm (local time) on Wednesday night in Athens, taking on Sevilla in the Super Cup.

Pep Guardiola already moaning about how unfair it is that whilst Eddie Howe has a full week to prepare, his Man City players won’t be back on the training ground until the day before the game at the Etihad.

Eddie Howe reflecting on the opening day thrashing of Aston Villa:

“We scored five.

“We could have scored more…

“Everything clicked for us.

“It was a tight game decided by our ruthlessness in front of goal.

“Villa were also in the game, so we are very pleased.

“We had to be at our best.

“We knew we had a difficult start, so you look at this game as a massive moment in our season.”

Eddie Howe on his team selection:

“I went with Alexander Isak (against Aston Villa).

Alex and Callum (Wilson) are two really top players and we saw Alex do well and then Callum come on and do well.

“That is what we are going to need throughout a hard season.

“Callum Wilson is a top player and he looked razor sharp when he came on.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali:

“When you consider it is his first game in England, how calm he was before the match, he is just taking it in its stride and he was magnificent for us.

“We pursued him for a long, long time and paid a big fee because I fell in love watching him play a game last year.

“He is an outstanding talent, he can do a little bit of everything.

“Very similar to our other midfielders, he has got a combination of a lot of attributes that will suit the Premier League.

“This is one game.

“I don’t want to go over the top and put more pressure on him, but it’s a very good start and I’m just pleased he looked confident in the shirt and the fans have certainly taken to him, which is great to see.”

Eddie Howe on the bonus added time this season:

“The squad dynamic is more important than ever with the added time.

“We had a strong bench today and hopefully we can carry that through the season.”

Eddie Howe wants the fans to dream:

“We want the supporters to dream.

“We have to focus on Manchester City away next, it is the hardest fixture in the Premier League, so that is a sobering thought for us.

“We are looking at ‘can we win the game’ fully in the knowledge they are the best team, they have been the benchmark.”

Eddie Howe on pressing matters:

“Pressing is a big part of our game.

“If you are going to press teams high and be aggressive, those moments are key. If you aren’t good in those aspects in the first couple of seconds of transition, then you are going to have problems.

“It is always a game of cat and mouse with and without the ball.

“There were some nervy moments for us.

“Our style was a key aspect of the win.

“We have got to embrace the challenge and then of course Liverpool, but we will focus on Man City first.”

Eddie Howe on the time left in the summer transfer window:

“We’re hoping for one more.

“No guarantees but we will fight to the end to strengthen.

“We are getting there.

“Every transfer window we have got stronger.

“We have lost Allan Saint-Maximin, who was a massive player for us, we are going to miss his unpredictability.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

