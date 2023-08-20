News

Eddie Howe reflecting on Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 at the Etihad

Eddie Howe watching on at the Etihad.

Newcastle United having thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening day, now facing their toughest match of the season.

Only one goal in it at the end but how did the Newcastle United boss see it?

Eddie Howe reflecting on Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0:

“Mixed thoughts.

“I thought there were some good bits.

“We had moments we could hurt them but didn’t have our quality.

“The second half was much better.

“There was a moment around 60-70 minutes in and I thought we could get control but they are a very good team and played through the press a few times.

“They strangle you with the ball to a degree.

“You tire yourself out getting it back and with fatigue the decision making goes slightly.

“There was an element of that but technically we were not where we needed to be.

“Collectively we were slightly off.

“I was frustrated we didn’t create more.

“The last pass was missing and we had a couple of shots from range but nothing glaring and that’s the frustration.

“We knew the start (to the season) would be really difficult.

“We are confident and believe we can win anywhere but we need to bring our A game and we didn’t have that today.”

“It was a tough game as we knew it would be.

“They’re an elite team.

“We tried our best to execute our plan.

“We did better in the second half but when the moments came we weren’t clinical enough.

“The second-half showing was much better. There were moments we looked good fitness-wise but technically we weren’t at our best.

“We really wanted to be ourselves but didn’t execute it properly.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

