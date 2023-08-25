News

Eddie Howe Liverpool Press Conference – In good form as looking to bounce back against Jurgen Klopp

The Eddie Howe Liverpool press conference.

The Newcastle United Head Coach meeting the media on Friday morning.

What a match in prospect at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe in good form this morning.

A massive season ahead for Newcastle United and this Liverpool game hopefully rubberstamping the NUFC credentials for this campaign.

Eddie Howe Liverpool press conference – the NUFC Head Coach in great form and very positive on Friday morning:

“Last year we were disappointed with two defeats.

“The one at Anfield was a difficult night and the home game was painful in a different way.

They’re very, very good at what they’ve been historically good at for four or five years, but they are building a new team with slightly different characteristics in midfield.

“We know this is another really good test for us, following on from Man City and Aston Villa.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“I would always say there’s more room for improvement for any player but Alex has shown his unique qualities and ability here consistently.

“He had a really good goal tally last season for the minutes he played and I would hope that continues.

“His all round game has improved.”

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“Joe is fine. We didn’t see him in the early part of the week but he trained in the latter part so fingers crossed he’s OK.”

Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall:

“He played against us a couple of times last year and he impressed me for someone so young to come into those situations and perform the way he did.

“He caught my eye immediately.

“I really liked his attitude, his physical and technical attributes so I think he’s going to be a good signing for us.”

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes reaction to a social media post by a Newcastle United fan account talking about blaming individual players for defeat at Man City:

“Bruno is a very emotional person.

“You have seen it on the pitch and it is such a positive for us.

“He has used it brilliantly to build a feeling with the supporters.

“Maybe it is a little lesson for him.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:

“He’s making good progress.

“This is probably the strongest he’s looked in terms of his hamstring.

“He had it re-scanned a couple of days ago and the report back was very good, no problems.

“I think he had a bit of fatigue in his hamstring but he’s done really well.

“He’ll be training with us around the international break and he’s a massive player.”