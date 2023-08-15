Opinion

Eddie Howe hits the 75 match mark – This is his story and influence at Newcastle United…so far

On Saturday, Newcastle United opened our campaign with a fine comprehensive display, which saw us convincingly put a hyped up Aston Villa to the sword.

A 5 -1 on the opening day, we couldn’t have asked for more.

Saturday was game 75 at Newcastle United for Eddie Howe, in all competitions at the club.

Including this latest hammering of Aston Villa that makes the Eddie Howe breakdown:

38 wins, 20 draws, 17 defeats (in all competitions)

So just over a 50% win overall record.

Eddie Howe purely in the Premier League:

33 wins 19 draws and 14 defeats over the course of 66 games.

Exactly 50% victories in the Premier League.

I’ve read some comments from fans that have concerns we don’t score enough, or quite have the firepower to go to the next level, that we don’t have the depth.

I disagree strongly. All I have seen since day one is improvement after improvement and I still see a lot more room to grow and improve further.

We have played far better than Saturday, yet we scored five.

In the 75 Eddie Howe games, Newcastle United have scored five or more on four occasions (six against Spurs).

NUFC have scored four or more on nine occasions under Eddie Howe.

While we have scored at least three goals in a game on 15 occasions. So 20% of our matches we’ve scored at least three times in a game.

Under Eddie Howe, NUFC have scored at least two in a game on 31 occasions.

The first 28 Eddie Howe games we saw 32 goals scored and 39 conceded.

Since the start of last (2022/23) season Newcastle United have scored 82 goals and conceded 40, over 47 matches.

The last 10 Premier League matches have seen us score 25 goals and Newcastle have scored 39 in the most recent 19 games, averaging now over two goals a game in that time.

We have two strikers in Wilson and Isak recently averaging a goal between them every other game they play. If both were capable of staying fit for a whole season, statistically they’d score at least 92 goals between them, given we have at the very least 46 games to play.

Newcastle United have a midfield that’s more productive than neutral fans and some of our own supporters give them credit for. In the total 114 goals we have scored under Eddie Howe, 33 goals has been scored by central midfielders and between them all they’ve assisted 22 goals. So 55 goal involvements we’ve seen from central midfield in 75 matches with Eddie Howe at the helm.

Our three strikers in Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak and the departed Chris Wood, have scored 40 between them, with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak between them assisting seven goals.

The Newcastle United wingers have scored 24 goals and assisted 21.

While the defence have overall contributed 10 goals and assisted 16.

So as you can see, the midfield has played a huge part in our success and will continue to do so in both attack and defence.

We’re a proper unit and still growing as a team.

That’s what Eddie Howe and his coaching staff have given us.

A great team that’s improving all the time. That’s Eddie’s legacy.

Comments welcome.

