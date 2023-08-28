News

Eddie Howe gives overview of an ultimately very painful Sunday at St James’ Park

Eddie Howe was gutted.

The Newcastle United Head Coach standing on the touchline, unable to quite believe what he had just witnessed.

His Newcastle side in control and a goal up, less than ten minutes to play and a man advantage.

How his team then lost this game against Liverpool… fair to say Eddie Howe will be giving it plenty of thought in the days and indeed, weeks, to come.

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2:

“There was a lot of good.

“We should have put the game to bed and that is probably the thing we are all kicking ourselves with.

“We had a lot of chances and goalmouth action.

“Their goalkeeper made one of the best saves that I’ve seen live, from Almiron, and it just wasn’t to be for us.

“There were moments there for us.

“We needed the second goal because Liverpool are dangerous, they are bringing world-class players on from the bench.

“It only takes a chance, even with 10 men, and they are a really good counter-attacking team.

“Sometimes football is like that and you play better against 10 [men] than 11.

“It wasn’t our intention for us to slow down or lose momentum, but Liverpool down to 10 men then become content to let you have the ball in front of them. There’s less space and it was tough for us to break them down.

“Our message at half time was to keep the same intent and to try and score again, to put the game to bed.

“The moments and chances were there right until the end but we lacked the killer instinct.

“Then, to a degree, the later the game goes on it’s on a knife edge.

“One moment can hurt you and that’s what happened.”

Eddie Howe on whether Alexander-Arnold should have had a second yellow and a red card:

“For me, yes.

“You don’t want to see a player sent off but, for me, that’s a clear red card.”

Eddie Howe on whether Virgil van Dijk should have got his red card:

“I think it is.

“Alex is going through one-on-one and he’s brought down.

“Two moments that are key in the game and the referee got the first one wrong. We’re not looking at that as the reason we didn’t win the game – that has to fall on our laps.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

(Alan Shearer proves the voice of reason after Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – No surprise – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Jurgen Klopp reflects on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – How have United not won this, never mind zero points? Take your chances! Read HERE)