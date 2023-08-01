News

Eddie Howe believes it will be love at first sight

Eddie Howe is now preparing the Newcastle United squad for the weekend.

The final friendlies before the real thing starts in 11 days time.

Two friendlies on consecutive days at St James’ Park and like 12 months ago, almost certain that Eddie Howe will pick two completely different starting elevens.

So it will be guesswork as to who will start each day but the NUFC Head Coach points to one all but sure thing.

Eddie Howe believing that it will be love at first sight, when Newcastle United fans get to see Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali step out at St James’ Park for the first time in a black and white shirt.

Eddie Howe talking about Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes:

“The supporters will fall in love with both players I think.

“Sandro Tonali comes with an incredible reputation and, from what I’ve seen in the very short time that we’ve been together, that reputation is there on merit.

“He’s an unbelievable footballer.

“A lovely lad as well, really good mentality.

“I think they will love watching him play in the black and white shirt.

“The same for Harvey Barnes.

“He’s an outstanding goalscorer.

“He has scored goals in the Premier League for the last four years and he has been a high class performer for a very strong Leicester team.

“So I think they are great additions.

“They are both great people and we look forward to their first experience at St. James’ Park.”

