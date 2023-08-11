News

Eddie Howe Aston Villa Press Conference – A class act as ever, looking to make perfect start

The Eddie Howe Aston Villa press conference.

The Newcastle United Head Coach meeting the media on Friday morning.

What a match in prospect at St James’ Park to kick off the season.

Eddie Howe a class act as always this morning.

A massive season ahead for Newcastle United and with the best man possible in control.

Eddie Howe Aston Villa press conference – the NUFC Head Coach in great form and very positive on Friday morning:

“I feel we’re in a good place.

“It was an intense pre-season period for us.

“The double header at the weekend I think finished off where we needed to be.

“I think now we enter the season where you’d expect after a full pre-season.

“Fit, eager and looking forward to the challenge.”

Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar:

“As it currently stands, yes he will be available.

“He’s trained this week and trained well.

“He was back with us on Tuesday so he’s had a full week of training.”

Eddie Howe on the season ahead:

“Naturally you move from challenge to challenge and now, I think the one in front of us is our biggest challenge, but we have to be excited about it.

“We have to take it head on.

“We go into a very difficult start and that’s another challenge added to it, but we’ll give it our best shot.

“We’ll go all in and that’s all I ask the players to deliver – their absolute maximum.”

Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali:

“When you’re bringing players in from abroad I think it’s really important you try to get them early.

“There’s a settling in period both on and off the pitch you need to try and navigate through so I have to compliment Sandro on how he’s handled the move and how he’s adapting to those changes.

“He’s done really well.”

Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento:

“He’s very athletic, incredibly quick, dynamic, got really good endurance levels and is technically very good.

“He’s back after a long injury but he’s done all of pre-season with Southampton so he looks in a good physical condition but we need to look after him.

“He’s a really exciting player.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:

“Joe has worked hard through the summer.

“He had a serious injury to his hamstring, he missed the back end of last season.

“He’s just felt a little bit of discomfort in his hamstring, not necessarily another pull but some discomfort.

“We’ll probably miss him for the first group of games before the first international break.”

