Eddie Howe Aston Villa Press Conference – A class act as ever, looking to make perfect start
The Eddie Howe Aston Villa press conference.
The Newcastle United Head Coach meeting the media on Friday morning.
What a match in prospect at St James’ Park to kick off the season.
Eddie Howe a class act as always this morning.
A massive season ahead for Newcastle United and with the best man possible in control.
Eddie Howe Aston Villa press conference – the NUFC Head Coach in great form and very positive on Friday morning:
“I feel we’re in a good place.
“It was an intense pre-season period for us.
“The double header at the weekend I think finished off where we needed to be.
“I think now we enter the season where you’d expect after a full pre-season.
“Fit, eager and looking forward to the challenge.”
Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar:
“As it currently stands, yes he will be available.
“He’s trained this week and trained well.
“He was back with us on Tuesday so he’s had a full week of training.”
Eddie Howe on the season ahead:
“Naturally you move from challenge to challenge and now, I think the one in front of us is our biggest challenge, but we have to be excited about it.
“We have to take it head on.
“We go into a very difficult start and that’s another challenge added to it, but we’ll give it our best shot.
“We’ll go all in and that’s all I ask the players to deliver – their absolute maximum.”
Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali:
“When you’re bringing players in from abroad I think it’s really important you try to get them early.
“There’s a settling in period both on and off the pitch you need to try and navigate through so I have to compliment Sandro on how he’s handled the move and how he’s adapting to those changes.
“He’s done really well.”
Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento:
“He’s very athletic, incredibly quick, dynamic, got really good endurance levels and is technically very good.
“He’s back after a long injury but he’s done all of pre-season with Southampton so he looks in a good physical condition but we need to look after him.
“He’s a really exciting player.”
Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:
“Joe has worked hard through the summer.
“He had a serious injury to his hamstring, he missed the back end of last season.
“He’s just felt a little bit of discomfort in his hamstring, not necessarily another pull but some discomfort.
“We’ll probably miss him for the first group of games before the first international break.”
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk