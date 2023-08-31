News

Eddie Howe asked about Newcastle United owners’ comments ahead of Champions League draw

Eddie Howe has been interviewed ahead of today’s Champions League group draw.

The Newcastle United head coach looking forward to his first ever Champions League campaign, indeed his first ever European competition as a manager / head coach.

Eddie Howe asked about this added level of competition at the highest level.

Eddie Howe talking to TNT Sports ahead of the Champions League draw:

“Behind the scenes there’s been a lot of preparation and making sure that we’re [as] organised as we can be for the Champions League and everything that that brings.

“I think for me, I haven’t really gone there yet mentally, we’ve got so many Premier League games before the competition starts.

“We need to make sure we’re ready for it because it will be a change and an added dynamic for the season.

“I’m sure it will test us and stretch us in lots of different ways, but I think ultimately we have to look at it as a huge positive, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Eddie Howe asked about Newcastle United Chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan stating that the ‘ambition and aspiration’ is for the club to be ‘number one’…

“It’s not something I’ve ever thought about really, in the sense that that’s the outcome.

“The way you get there – to be number one – is to have the highest standards you possibly can, to get every area of the club right, whether that’s medical, recruitment, the coaching – everything.

“It’s about being better and better and better, and ultimately hopefully then you try and get close to that goal of being number one.

“But I think it’s probably for other people to set those targets, and for me to try and deliver it is about maintaining as high a standard as possible in every area of the football club.

“I try not to think of outcomes, I always think of how to do it.”

Eddie Howe asked about his own personal goals:

“For me, it’s about being the best ‘me’ I can be.

“It’s educating myself as much as I can, it’s about making sure I’m in the best frame of mind to attack my day every single working day, [that] is hugely important.

“And it’s always about development and learning, and I always want to have that mentality right until the day I stop coaching because the game moves on so quickly.

“I’m happy with that we’re delivering at the moment but we have a long way to go to fully achieve our long-term aims and ambitions.”