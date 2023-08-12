News

Eddie Hearn – I can see Newcastle United making a statement here

Eddie Hearn has no doubts.

The boxing promoter declaring that Newcastle United are ‘going to have a great season’ in this new 2023/24 campaign.

Eddie Howe and his players kick off the season later today, with a 5.30pm home match against Aston Villa.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Hearn saying that he can see Newcastle ‘making a statement’ of intent at St James’ Park later today.

Here’s hoping his confidence isn’t misplaced, with the former Leyton Orient vice-chairman (his dad Barry was the chairman) predicting a knockout(!) 4-0 home victory.

Eddie Hearn was making the comments and prediction to BBC Sport, both he and Anthony Joshua up against Chris Sutton, in making forecasts on all the Premier League games this weekend.

Joshua fights Finland’s Robert Helenius at the London O2 Arena on Saturday after Hearn arranged the fight at a week’s notice, when the original opponent Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drugs test.

Anthony Joshua also going for a Newcastle United win in this opening game, though a far closer 2-1 scoreline predicted.

Chris Sutton the same 2-1 forecast, making it a clean sweep backing a United victory.

Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua and Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

Eddie Hearn:

“Newcastle are going to have a great season and I can see them making a statement here.

“Prediction: Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0”

Anthony Joshua:

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Aston Villa 1″

Chris Sutton:

“Newcastle’s biggest problem is the expectation around them this season when they have to balance the Premier League with their Champions League fixtures.

“Everyone seems to be getting excited about Aston Villa too – they will be playing European football as well in the Europa Conference League and, with Unai Emery in charge, they must be one of the favourites to win that.

“This should be a really good game, and I am going to back Newcastle to win it.

“They were phenomenal at home last season, only losing twice, and I think they will hit the ground running this time.”

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Aston Villa 1”

