Eddie Hearn called it right on Newcastle United – Fair play to him

Fair play to Eddie Hearn after calling it perfectly on Newcastle United.

The boxing promoter when speaking ahead of the weekend just gone.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, Eddie Hearn saying that he could see Newcastle ‘making a statement’ of intent at St James’ Park.

The former Leyton Orient vice-chairman (his dad Barry was the chairman) having no doubts and predicting a four goal winning margin for Eddie Howe and his players.

The only very small thing Eddie Hearn got wrong, was when predicting a 4-0 home victory, rather than 5-1. We’ll let him off this time.

Eddie Hearn also declared before the Premier League kicked off again this weekend, that Newcastle United are ‘going to have a great season’ in this new 2023/24 campaign. Here’s hoping his predictions continue to prove on the money.

What’s interesting, was that pretty much all the pundits, journalists, commentators and other ‘experts’ were predicting a very difficult opening game for Newcastle and Eddie Howe’s team would be fortunate to beat Villa. Similarly, almost a universal consensus from these ‘experts’ that Newcastle United won’t be able to repeat last season’s form this time and won’t be close to top four.

It is of course only one game but still nice to look at that Premier League table showing Newcastle United at the very top!

Eddie Hearn was making his comments and prediction(s) to BBC Sport, both he and Anthony Joshua up against Chris Sutton, in making forecasts on all the Premier League games this weekend.

Following the completion of the Newcastle thrashing of Aston Villa at St James’ Park., later on Saturday night Anthony Joshua fought Finland’s Robert Helenius at the London O2 Arena, after Hearn arranged the fight at a week’s notice, when the original opponent Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drugs test. Joshua knocking his opponent out in the seventh round.

Both Chris Sutton and Anthony Joshua also forecasted a Newcastle United win against Villa, though only by a 2-1 margin in both cases.

As I say, only one match, BUT it is great to get those three points on the board AND score five goals AND it should have been more than five.

Man City away on Saturday could be some match…

Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua and Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport – 10 August 2023:

Eddie Hearn:

“Newcastle are going to have a great season and I can see them making a statement here.

“Prediction: Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0”

Anthony Joshua:

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Aston Villa 1″

Chris Sutton:

“Newcastle’s biggest problem is the expectation around them this season when they have to balance the Premier League with their Champions League fixtures.

“Everyone seems to be getting excited about Aston Villa too – they will be playing European football as well in the Europa Conference League and, with Unai Emery in charge, they must be one of the favourites to win that.

“This should be a really good game, and I am going to back Newcastle to win it.

“They were phenomenal at home last season, only losing twice, and I think they will hit the ground running this time.”

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Aston Villa 1”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

