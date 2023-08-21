Opinion

Don’t believe every Newcastle United stat you read – Here’s the proof

I saw this Newcastle United stat at the weekend.

It was after the defeat at the Etihad.

This particular Newcastle United stat doing the rounds regarding Erling Haaland.

It kept cropping up on my social media and getting repeated, somebody drawing out a NUFC positive despite the defeat.

This Newcastle United stat going something like this…

‘When playing the full 90 minutes in the Premier League at the Etihad, these past six months since the start of March 2023, Erling Haaland has only twice failed to score, the two home matches when up against Newcastle United and especially, Sven Botman.’

Now, there is no bigger fan of Sven Botman than myself, but I thought this Newcastle United stat was a bit desperate.

Plus, the trouble is these days, people (especially journalists!) just blindly repeat stories / ‘facts’ without even checking them.

For starters, the last six months have included almost three months when there wasn’t even any club football played.

So I wondered exactly how many home Premier League matches Erling Haaland had even played the full 90 minutes in, apart from the two Newcastle games?

The answer to that is amusing, but then there is something even worse (better?) about the actual reality of this particular Newcastle United stat…

Manchester City home Premier League games since the start of May 2023:

4 March 2023 – Man City 2 Newcastle 0 – Haaland played full game and scored no goals.

1 April 2023 – Man City 4 Liverpool 1 – Haaland didn’t play, wasn’t in the matchday squad, scored no goals.

15 April 2023 – Man City 3 Leicester 1 – Haaland played first 45 minutes and scored two goals.

26 April 2023 – Man City 4 Arsenal 1 – Haaland played full game and scored one goal.

3 May 2023 – Man City 3 West Ham 0 – Haaland played full game and scored one goal.

6 May 2023 – Man City 2 Leeds 1 – Haaland played full game and scored…no goals!

21 May 2023 – Man City 1 Chelsea 0 – Haaland played final 16 minutes and scored no goals.

19 August 2023 – Man City 1 Newcastle 0 – Haaland played full game and scored no goals.

So, other than the two 90 minutes against Newcastle United, in these past six month, Haaland only completed three other full matches at home.

Even better, he didn’t even score in one of the three! Leeds keeping Haaland out, as well as Sven Botman (twice!).

The thing is, you don’t need to come up with desperate ‘facts’, we all know how good Sven Botman is.

Plus, if you are going to put out a Newcastle United stat, at least first make sure it is true!

