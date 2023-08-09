Opinion

Does Jamie Carragher have a valid point here about Newcastle United?

Jamie Carragher has been talking about Newcastle United.

Specifically, the signings that Eddie Howe has made this summer.

Or maybe more accurately, the signings Eddie Howe HASN’T made ahead of the new season.

So far, some £140m+ (including future add-ons) has been committed to the signings of Yankuba Minteh, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

However, Jamie Carragher declaring ‘I don’t think they’re the type of signings that will make the rest of the Premier League go wow.’

The former Liverpool defender claiming that with the possible exception of Sandro Tonali, the other signings could / would have still happened if Newcastle had finished eighth and not fourth last season.

Basically, Jamie Carragher indicating that he believes the Newcastle United transfer business is not ‘Champions League’ level business, not what he and others would have expected.

No doubt he and others would see Anthony Gordon in the same light, was a player that Eddie Howe said Newcastle had been hoping to sign this summer, only to use some of that summer budget early when with Everton desperate for cash, they sold the 21 year old for £40m in January.

You only had to see the outrage from AC Milan fans and indeed the entire Serie A, when reacting to the Tonali sale, to know that Eddie Howe had pulled off a real coup in signing the midfielder. All of his underlying performance stats are excellent as well, never mind that as a 21 year old he was key in helping AC Milan win their first league title for some considerable time, then as a 22 year old key again, as AC Milan got to the Champions League semis.

Mentioning underlying stats, Tino Livramento’s were outstanding when playing his first Premier League season as an 18 year old, a cruel ACL injury meaning he missed all but a few minutes of last season. I think this is a brave but very exciting move by Eddie Howe, getting a very talented player who would probably be valued at twice as much if he hadn’t got injured.

As for very obvious stats… quite incredible that more clubs weren’t in for Harvey Barnes. Astonishing what he has produced in the past four seasons in goals and assists, including scoring 13 from the wing last year despite Leicester woeful and relegated! I think it is maybe because he isn’t flash and just gets on with the job, that means so many people, including Jamie Carragher, don’t give him the credit he deserves.

Liverpool have paid £60m for Dominik Szoboszlai and massive wages, I think the reaction to that signing has been universally positive from the media. Would it have been the same if Newcastle had bought him?

I get the impression that pretty much everything Newcastle United do. especially signings, is given a negative spin by the majority.

Even Kieran Trippier for £12m, we were told by them all that he was just coming for an easy time and a final massive pay day.

Last summer, Eddie Howe went out and signed England keeper Nick Pope for £10m. Again, incredible that other top clubs weren’t in for him, as his form for Burnley was exceptional. Even when relegated, Pope had the tenth best record that 2021/22 season in terms of goals conceded. The media hardly mentioned the signing last summer but Nick Pope went on to become the best keeper in the Premier League last season.

Even the signings of Bruno, Botman and Isak weren’t really given their proper due at the time. Young players aged 24,22 and 21 playing in European leagues and the journalists / experts in the UK knowing so little about them.

Eddie Howe has been pretty much faultless in the transfer market, the likes of Burn, Targett and even Wood (bought for £25m and sold for £15m, helped NUFC pick up 29 points in the 15 PL matches he started in 2021/22 when we looked doomed).

I think what Jamie Carragher and others should be talking about, is why perhaps not more top managers and clubs aren’t taking a closer eye and copying the kind of business Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are making…

Jamie Carragher speaking on The Overlap:

“I was looking at the Newcastle United signings.

“When you look at them and where Newcastle are now financially and in the Champions League, has it really excited the supporters?

“They feel to me like Eddie Howe signings where he’s looking at players and thinks ‘they’ve got great potential, I’m a great coach and I’m going to make them even better’.

“I don’t think they’re the type of signings that will make the rest of the Premier League go wow.

“I think those three signings will get better with Eddie Howe but it feels to me they are three signings that Newcastle could have made if they finished eighth.

“They are still the sort of players Newcastle would have been able to bring in.

“The fact that you have got Champions League, I thought… not a marquee signing or lots of money spent.

“You have got a player who’s not played for a long time who was at Southampton.

“Harvey Barnes from a relegated team, I think he’s a good player.

“Obviously Tonali is from AC Milan.

“Of course that (Sandro Tonali) is one of those types of names… but I think the other two players, it was nothing about getting in the Champions League that maybe elevated who they could bring in.

“They are players who they’d have brought in (anyway).”

