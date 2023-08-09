Opinion

Disrespecting Newcastle United

Newcastle United face Aston Villa on Saturday as the new season kicks off.

It feels like next to no time since the last one finished.

Newcastle United fans celebrating at the final whilst of the final home match, because as had been on the cards for a while, NUFC ended up in a top four / Champions League spot with something to spare in the end.

As we have all seen, ahead of this new season, so many people doing predictions of what is going to happen.

For Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League clubs.

There is a recurring theme, or should I say, themes.

Firstly, that Newcastle United won’t finish top four in the 2023/24 season.

Secondly, that the NUFC squad isn’t strong enough to cope with the coming season, hence the above (not finishing top four).

When I am reading these predictions, the weak squad references to Newcastle United are invariably short on detail. Indeed, nothing at all often, to back up what they are claiming.

The thing is, this Newcastle United squad has now got the past 20 months under Eddie Howe that can be regarded as relative success.

The second half of the 2021/22 season saw only Liverpool and Man City pick up more points than Newcastle, then of course NUFC’s top four form throughout the entirety of last season.

This is no fluke, reliant on luck and/or a small number of players, it has been a real group effort.

The much improved second half of the season form of 2021/22 was overwhelmingly achieved thanks to players Eddie Howe inherited, rather than new signings. The likes of Trippier and Burn of course helped, as did Bruno – though important to point out that actually Eddie Howe eased the Brazilian in and he only started 11 PL matches that 2021/22 season and didn’t start a game at St James’ Park until April 2022.

I think there is a significant amount of disrespect shown to a number of Newcastle United players by the media, in terms of acknowledging their ability and contribution.

I think top of that list are Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff, they have made a massive contribution this past year and a half. If they had done for Tottenham what they’ve done at Newcastle United, both the media and Gareth Southgate would be all over them.

You then have both Dan Burn and Fabian Schar, these two were constant parts of the defence that wasn’t bettered by any other Premier League side last season.

I also think that Nick Pope got nowhere near the credit he deserved last season, he was exceptional, whilst with Dubravka as back up, has any Premier League club got a better duo?

Alexander Isak was exceptional in the second half of the season once fully fit and Callum Wilson the same, once shaking off his own injury / fitness issues.

In terms of strength in depth, Callum Wilson was fifth top scorer last season in the Premier League and yet will almost certainly start the season on the bench. Yet United are struggling for strength in depth?

Maybe even more so, how many PL sides can match these options across the midfield / wings…

Bruno, Tonali, Willock, Longstaff, Tonali, Barnes, Murphy, Gordon, Almiron, Anderson? Plus Lewis Miley now emerging as well.

Newcastle United can genuinely now play two completely different sets of midfielders and strikers of high quality, I honestly don’t see that at most other clubs towards the top end.

Livramento is an exciting signing and I think another one at the back before the window closes, would put NUFC pretty much perfect, in terms of quality and strength in depth, in terms of competing on all fronts this coming season.

