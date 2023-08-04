Opinion

Depressing to see so much of St James’ Park closed off

I am heading back up to St James’ Park on Sunday.

It will be 76 days since my last visit, Nick Pope with that late save after we’d battered Leicester but somehow failed to score. A happy ending anyway, as we all celebrated a top four finish at the final whistle.

Newcastle will be playing Champions League football next month and fair to say the excitement building in our house.

Premier League football starting next weekend as well but in advance of that, we are heading to St James’ Park for the Villarreal friendly.

I read the following from Eddie Howe this morning ahead of these SJP friendlies:

“I think it’s going to, hopefully, be a great spectacle.

“Hopefully the weather is kind on us and the supporters, but I think no doubt, we will get a really good support and atmosphere.

“I’m hoping for two really good performances.”

After reading that, I thought I’d have a look at how ticket sales are going. We bought ours a couple of weeks ago but wondered what kind of crowd we would be in.

The NUFC ticket site shows that currently (1pm Friday) there are around 900 tickets still on sale for the Fiorentina game on Saturday, 4,500 on sale still for the Villarreal match when we will be there.

However… that doesn’t tell the whole story.

It is so depressing to see so much of St James’ Park closed off.

The club haven’t even put any of Level 7 on sale yet, nor the upper level of the Gallowgate.

We went last summer to both St James’ Park friendlies and I remember them being canny crowds. I just checked and it was 40,596 for Atalanta on the Friday night and 46,856 for Athletic Bilbao on the Saturday afternoon.

By my reckoning, with these massive parts of St James’ Park closed off / not on sale yet, I think there can’t be many more than 30,000 sold for Saturday and less than 30,000 for the Sunday when we are there.

A bit of a shocker really, considering how much excitement there is for the new season and how competitive it is to try and get hold of tickets for competitive matches.

That is the thing though, these are friendlies, a bit of a family day / weekend, take the kids along for a bit of laidback fun. The demographic of the crowd for these St James’ Park friendlies is always totally different than it is for proper matches. I honestly doubt there are more than 10%, maybe 15%, of these friendly crowds, who also have season tickets. Plus there are loads of kids. I mean, LOADS of kids!

It is a totally different market, families taking the kids for a relatively cheap and cheerful day out.

Which I think is where the club have got it so wrong. They haven’t understood their market for these friendly matches.

The vast majority who buy friendly tickets aren’t hardcore fans, who will do whatever it takes to get inside St James’ Park.

I must admit that whilst we went both SJP matches last summer, it was a conscious / financial decision to only do the one. If they had kept the prices the same then probably would have stretched to it again but like the rest of you, shelling out for food, energy bills and mortgage (or rent) has got seriously worse in these last 12 months.

Last summer it was £50 for both of us (me and my son) for a weekend package, both matches, £35 for me and £15 for him. For one game the prices were £20 and £10 concessions for those Atalanta and Bilbao matches.

We saw both matches last season for £50 and now this time we are seeing only one (Villarreal) for £45, £30 adult and £15 a concession.

There was a weekend package again but that ended on Monday, but anyway, it would still have been £80 for the two games, £55 for me (a fiver more than for both of us last summer) and £25 for a kid.

It isn’t the end of the world but I think it would have been great for everybody – players, fans, owners, to have a packed St James’ Park both Saturday and Sunday, ahead of the new season.

When Eddie Howe was speaking this morning, I don’t think he was picturing something like 40% of St James’ Park closed off when Newcastle run out on Saturday and Sunday.

Hopefully whoever made the ticket pricing decisions has learnt a valuable lesson.

I hope there is a big last minute walk up but I can’t see it, especially when if you wait until the day of the match when the prices are rising to £35 for an adult and £20 for a kid.

Imagine a family of four decide at the last minute to go up to SJP, not knowing what the prices are, only to discover it will be £110 for two adults and two kids to watch an NUFC friendly against fairly mediocre opposition. Put it this way. I can’t name a single player for either Fiorentina or Villarreal.

Anyway, looking forward to Sunday, though I would be looking forward to it a lot more of St James’ Park was going to be packed.

