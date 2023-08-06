News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Villarreal – Bruno, Barnes, Joelinton, Pope and Wilson all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Villarreal has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue unbeaten in pre-season as players increase fitness levels.

The Newcastle United squad back at St James’ Park for two home friendlies, this the second of the two and indeed the seventh of the seven, in terms of the pre-season complete schedule.

Newcastle team v Villarreal:

Pope, Murphy, Lascelles, Dummett, Burn, Ritchie, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Barnes, Wilson

Subs:

Gillespie, De Bolle, Carlyon, Savage, J Miley, Diallo, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, Parkinson, McArthur

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

