Confirmed Newcastle team v Villarreal – Bruno, Barnes, Joelinton, Pope and Wilson all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Villarreal has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue unbeaten in pre-season as players increase fitness levels.
The Newcastle United squad back at St James’ Park for two home friendlies, this the second of the two and indeed the seventh of the seven, in terms of the pre-season complete schedule.
Newcastle team v Villarreal:
Pope, Murphy, Lascelles, Dummett, Burn, Ritchie, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Barnes, Wilson
Subs:
Gillespie, De Bolle, Carlyon, Savage, J Miley, Diallo, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, Parkinson, McArthur
The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies:
Saturday 15 July 2023
Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Rangers 1 Newcastle 2
Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023
Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023
Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023
Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Saturday 5 August 2023
Newcastle 2 Fiorentina 0
Sunday 6 August 2023
Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
