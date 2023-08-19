News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Tonali, Isak, Botman, Pope, Trippier all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can build on their 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa on the opening day.

Newcastle United have a horrendous record away at Man City in the Premier League, it was 2000 when NUFC last won and 2006 the last time United even got a point. Time for a change…

Ahead of Saturday’s match, the only two players definitely ruled out were Joe Willock and Emil Krafth.

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

So the same eleven who started and hammered Aston Villa.

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Anderson, Longstaff

Only one change amongst the substitutes, no sign of Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie comes in on the bench.

Newcastle United matches in the Premier League up to the end of October 2023:

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm)

