Confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool – Joelinton, Bruno, Schar, Trippier, Isak all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can bounce back from the 1-0 defeat at Man City.

Newcastle United have a horrendous record against Liverpool in recent times, a win today would be the first against the scousers since Steve McClaren fluked it in 2015.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, the only two players definitely ruled out were Joe Willock and Emil Krafth.

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

So it is same team three matches in a row to start the season.

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff

Only change on the bench is Jacob Murphy returns after the birth of his child last weekend, Matt Ritchie dropping out of the matchday squad. Lewis Hall given time to settle in before involved in the first team matchday squad.

Newcastle United matches in the Premier League up to the end of October 2023:

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm)