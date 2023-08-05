Confirmed Newcastle team v Fiorentina – Tonali, Isak, Botman, Gordon, Trippier all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Fiorentina has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue unbeaten in pre-season as players increase fitness levels.
The Newcastle United squad back at St James’ Park for two home friendlies.
Newcastle team v Fiorentina:
Dubravka, Trippier (c) Botman, A Murphy, Targett, L Miley, Tonali, Anderson, Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Subs:
Gillespie, Smith, De Bolle, Carlyon, Savage, J Miley, Diallo, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, Parkinson, McArthur
The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:
Saturday 15 July 2023
Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Rangers 1 Newcastle 2
Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023
Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023
Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023
Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Saturday 5 August 2023
Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
Sunday 6 August 2023
Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
