Confirmed Newcastle team v Fiorentina – Tonali, Isak, Botman, Gordon, Trippier all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Fiorentina has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can continue unbeaten in pre-season as players increase fitness levels.

The Newcastle United squad back at St James’ Park for two home friendlies.

Newcastle team v Fiorentina:

Dubravka, Trippier (c) Botman, A Murphy, Targett, L Miley, Tonali, Anderson, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs:

Gillespie, Smith, De Bolle, Carlyon, Savage, J Miley, Diallo, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, Parkinson, McArthur

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 – Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

