Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon, Schar and Isak all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can carry their unbeaten form in pre-season into the Premier League.
The seven game friendly schedule seeing five Newcastle United wins and two draws, one of those a 3-3 against Aston Villa in Philadelphia.
Ahead of Saturday’s match, the only two players definitely ruled out were Joe Willock and Emil Krafth.
Newcastle team v Aston Villa:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak
Subs:
Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff
Newcastle United matches in August and September 2023 in the Premier League:
Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT
Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)
Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley
