News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa – Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon, Schar and Isak all start

23 hours ago
The confirmed Newcastle team v Aston Villa has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can carry their unbeaten form in pre-season into the Premier League.

The seven game friendly schedule seeing five Newcastle United wins and two draws, one of those a 3-3 against Aston Villa in Philadelphia.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, the only two players definitely ruled out were Joe Willock and Emil Krafth.

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff

Newcastle United matches in August and September 2023 in the Premier League:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023  – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023  – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023  – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023  – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023  – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023  – Newcastle v Burnley

Joe Dixon

