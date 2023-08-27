News

Confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United – Jurgen Klopp makes double change

The Liverpool team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp hoping to improve on two mediocre performances that have brought a win against Bournemouth and a draw at Chelsea so far.

A win would take Liverpool to seven points from their opening three matches.

However, defeat at St James’ Park would see Eddie Howe’s side move ahead of Klopp’s team.

The confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United :

Alisson, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

OUT

Konate, Jota

IN

Matip, Endo

Jurgen Klopp making two changes from the eleven that started against Bournemouth.

Subs:

Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher, Quansah

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Liverpool and subs are below :

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff