Confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United – Jurgen Klopp makes double change
The Liverpool team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.
Jurgen Klopp hoping to improve on two mediocre performances that have brought a win against Bournemouth and a draw at Chelsea so far.
A win would take Liverpool to seven points from their opening three matches.
However, defeat at St James’ Park would see Eddie Howe’s side move ahead of Klopp’s team.
The confirmed Liverpool team v Newcastle United :
Alisson, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold
OUT
Konate, Jota
IN
Matip, Endo
Jurgen Klopp making two changes from the eleven that started against Bournemouth.
Subs:
Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher, Quansah
The confirmed Newcastle United team v Liverpool and subs are below :
Newcastle team v Liverpool:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak
Subs:
Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff
