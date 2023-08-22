Transfer Market

Chelsea official announcement – Lewis Hall signs for Newcastle United

Chelsea have revealed that Lewis Hall has now joined Newcastle United.

The Stamford Bridge club wishing the player well as he signs for the club he has supported all his (young!) life.

Chelsea confirming that Newcastle United have ‘an option to make that move permanent’ after the initial year on loan.

Chelsea official announcement on Lewis Hall – 22 August 2023:

‘Lewis Hall has left Chelsea and joined Newcastle United on loan for the season, with the Magpies holding an option to make that move permanent.

The England youth international progressed through the Academy system at Cobham from Under-8s level and was part of the side which won the Under-18 Premier League Cup in 2022, his first season as a scholar.

He lifted that trophy a few months after making his senior debut for Chelsea, playing the full 90 minutes in a 5-1 win over Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup third round.

Hall continued to combine Academy and senior commitments during the 2022/23 season. He made a further 11 appearances for our men’s team, all but one of them from the start, featuring predominantly at left-back, and was named our Academy Player of the Year at the end of the campaign.

We thank Lewis for his contribution at Chelsea and wish him well for the season.’