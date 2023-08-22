Transfer Market

Chelsea announce signing of Newcastle United teenager

Chelsea have revealed the signing of teenage Newcastle United midfielder Ollie Harrison.

Credited with being one of NUFC’s best young prospects, the 16 year old choosing instead to move to Stamford Bridge.

Media reports (see below) had claimed in July that this was on the cards, now an official announcement from Chelsea confirming those earlier press claims.

Chelsea official announcement – 21 August 2023:

‘Chelsea is pleased to confirm midfielder Ollie Harrison has joined the club after signing a scholarship agreement.

The 16-year-old arrives from Newcastle United and will continue his development this season with our Under-18s, who started their campaign on Saturday with a victory over Crystal Palace.

Harrison has been capped by England at under-16 level and was part of the side that this year won the Mondial Montaigu Tournament in France.

Welcome to Chelsea, Ollie!’

The Mag – 18 July 2023:

Chelsea are reported to be set to sign Ollie Harrison from Newcastle United.

Fabrizio Romano was amongst those claiming on Tuesday morning that the NUFC teenager is heading to Stamford Bridge.

Ollie Harrison is rated one of Newcastle’s best young prospects and the midfielder turns 16 in twenty days time (7 August 2023).

Harrison made 12 appearances for the NUFC Under 18s, last season despite his age (and picking up an injury.

He has also turned out for the England Under 16 team.

The Blaydon born Newcastle United prospect is claimed to be set to leave for better money at Chelsea, with NUFC said not to be prepared to break their wage structure.

I had to smile though at the independent Chelsea News site, that declared:

‘It’s good to know that, at least at youth level, we’re still presenting a more tempting destination than the Magpies, who at senior level are now offering Champions League football and wages on a par with ours.’

Oh yes, Newcastle United are suddenly ready to match Chelsea when it comes to first team wages.. I think not! It is hardly a secret that Newcastle’s transfer business this summer is made extra difficult because the Newcastle United owners aren’t prepared to let the wage bill spiral, by adding players who demand significantly more than the current top earners.

The latest available info is for the 2021/22 season, accounts from both clubs available, Chelsea then had a wage bill more than double that of Newcastle United. I don’t think that gap has significantly closed yet.

Sadly, there does appear to be some truth in this Ollie Harrison to Chelsea story.

With the usually reliable Craig Hope of The Mail reporting:

‘Big blow for NUFC with England U16 midfielder Ollie Harrison set to join Chelsea. Compo/tribunal to follow. Spurs/Wolves/Brighton were also interested. NUFC made player offer but weren’t going to break wage structure. Complicating factor is dad Steve is respected NUFC U14s coach.’

Very disappointing if any promising young player decides to leave Newcastle United and it would especially be so in this case, as only three months ago, Ollie Harrison told the official NUFC site:

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work over the years and a huge part of it comes from Newcastle and all the staff that have helped me at the Academy. My under-16s coaches are Iain (Bogie) and Mark (Atkinson) and I work with Graeme (Carrick) and Chris (Moore) when I play for the under-18s.

“Everyone at the club have put a huge amount of time into my development as a player

“The ultimate dream is playing at the top level. That’s what you work for everyday as a footballer, especially at the Academy.

“I think it’s been a good season for me so far,” Harrison said. “I started the season really well, playing games for Newcastle under-16s and worked hard to get into the under-18s. I’ve played a few matches for them but then picked up an injury halfway through the season which was quite tough as I was on a good run of matches for the under-18s.

“I just had to work hard to get back to the best level after my injury. Since then, I played a few matches and then got the England call-up which was really positive. I’m back playing with the under-18s, which I love. It’s a great test, physically, going up against older lads and helps with my development as a player.

“The goal is play at the top level for Newcastle.

“That’s always been a dream of mine since I was a young lad. I need to keep developing as a player, like I am now, and hopefully it continues to be positive in the future.”