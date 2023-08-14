Transfer Market

Chelsea and Arsenal players keen on move – Newcastle United now progress talks to sign one of them

A Monday morning exclusive has reported that Newcastle United are set to sign one more player in this transfer window, either from Chelsea or Arsenal.

Ahead of the 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa, Eddie Howe had been asked about the remainder of this summer 2023 transfer window.

With the NUFC Head Coach telling the media and fans ‘I would love one more player, I would love one personally, then I think we would have the ideal depth (in the squad). We may have to be creative. It depends on the deal…’

Eddie Howe making clear that he definitely wants another signing but at the same time accepting that having bought in Minteh, Tonali, Livramento and Barnes already this summer, an immediate buying deal for a fifth signing is very unlikely to be possible, due to FFP parameters. Hence the NUFC boss comment about having to be ‘creative’ if Newcastle are to bring in that extra signing.

The overwhelming consensus amongst fans and media has been that any more business by Newcastle United, will almost guaranteed to be at the back.

Now this new exclusive from The Telegraph on Monday morning says that Eddie Howe wants to bring in either a right sided central defender or a left-back (in an ideal world both – but the Head Coach accepting this is very very unlikely).

The report saying that the reality is that with a deal needing to be done by Newcastle, that due to FFP constraints, would be an initial loan with either an option or an obligation to buy, that pretty much rules out the signing of a right sided central defender. The Telegraph stating that their sources have told them that with very limited potential signings on offer in that position, on those terms, Newcastle won’t be ‘just for the sake of it’ adding another centre-back.

Which leaves us with the new attacking left-back that most Newcastle fans assumed would arrive this transfer window and which has been talked about all summer in the media.

The Telegraph reporting that Newcastle United will now look to progress talks with Arsenal and/or Chelsea, with Kieran Tierney and Marc Cucurella of interest to them.

The report stating that their sources say that both left sided defenders are keen to come to Newcastle United.

It looks clear that these two attacking left-backs who can also play as left wing-backs, both need to move on. Tierney was left out of the Arsenal matchday squad altogether on Saturday for their 2-1 win over Forest, whilst Cucurella was an unused sub as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday, Pochettino making clear that Chilwell is his number one choice on the left.

Both players fit the Newcastle United age profile with their best years still ahead of them, the Chelsea defender is 25 and Arsenal’s Tierney is 26.

Dan Burn played well on Saturday but still a feeling that Newcastle would massively benefit from having the option as well of a left-back who has more of an attacking edge to his game, Matt Targett kind of falling in between these two extremes.

It would be great if Eddie Howe could land another transfer target. However, with any signing set to be an initial loan with either an option or an obligation to buy the player next summer, the newspaper report warns that this could mean any deal not confirmed until late in the transfer window, with no doubt both Chelsea and Arsenal preferring to sell now and get an instant transfer fee banked, or at least a large proportion of it. Rather than wait for Newcastle United to pay cash in summer 2024 when FFP will allow the permanent deal.

As things stand, today is is day 62 of the transfer window with 18 days still to go until it closes at 11pm on 1 September 2023.

