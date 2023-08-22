Transfer Market

Championship club now offering an escape route for unwanted Jonjo Shelvey at Nottingham Forest

It was brilliant business done by Newcastle United in January, moving on Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood.

Clearly neither a perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side / squad moving forward.

Not only getting two of the club’s highest earners off the books but also banking considerable transfer fees from Nottingham Forest.

What an inspired move it was especially, when Newcastle United managed to move on Jonjo Shelvey.

Chris Wood has now fully recovered from the injury that brought his season to an end shortly after joining Forest, the striker coming off the bench in both Premier League games so far, including scoring the winner against Sheffield United.

A different story though for the former Newcastle United midfielder.

Jonjo Shelvey with abysmal form for Forest last season, making eight appearances that brought six defeats and two draws.

Following that shocking form, Jonjo Shelvey had a bust-up with manager Steve Cooper and wasn’t in the matchday squad for any of Forest’s final seven Premier League games of last season and the same for the opening two of this season.

Jonjo Shelvey desperately needing an escape route.

With now Teamtalk reporting that their information is that Leeds United want to sign the former Newcastle United player.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has lost Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Weston McKennie and Marc Roca, the Elland Road club desperate for midfield reinforcements.

With Nottingham Forest desperate to move him on, it would appear that the only potential thing that would stop any transfer to Leeds United, or indeed any other lower league side, is if Jonjo Shelvey isn’t prepared to compromise on wages in order to get regular first team football again.