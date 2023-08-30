News

Champions League qualification completed Wednesday night – These are the 32 clubs for the 8 groups

The Champions League jigsaw is now complete..

In total, there will be 32 clubs in the pots when the group stage is drawn.

That draw scheduled to begin at 5pm on Thursday (31 August).

These were the 26 Champion League group stage confirmed contenders by the start of this week:

Sevilla

Manchester City

Barcelona

Napoli

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Benfica

Inter Milan

Feyenoord

Real Madrid

Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig

Porto

Arsenal

Shakhtar Donetsk

Red Bull Salzburg

AC Milan

Lazio

Red Star Belgrade

Real Sociedad

Celtic

Newcastle United

Union Berlin

Lens

That left us with six places to fill.

On Tuesday night, three play-off ties were completed to decide who entered the Champions League group stage.

Those three were:

Young Boys

Braga

Galatasaray

That took us up to 29.

Which left three places to fill…

Wednesday night has now seen the very final three clubs confirmed, these were the situations after the first legs:

AEK Athens v Antwerp (AEK Athens 1-0 down from the first leg)

Copenhagen v Rakow Czestochowa (Copenhagen 1-0 up from first leg)

PSV Eindhoven v Rangers (2-2 in the first leg)

The results tonight were:

AEK Athens 1 Antwerp 2 (aggregate score of 1-3)

Copenhagen 1 Rakow Czestochowa 1 (aggregate score of 2-1)

PSV Eindhoven 5 Rangers 1 (aggregate score of 7-3)

So those final three Champions League group participants are:

Antwerp

Copenhagen

PSV

Which takes us to the 32 clubs when the Champions League group stage is drawn at 5pm on Thursday.

The Champions League Group Stage matches will begin…

The first round of group stage matches will take place on 19 and 20 September 2023.

The final round of group matches will be played on 12 and 13 December.

Final 32 club Champions League…

The 2023/24 Champions League will be the last time that the competition is played in a 32 club format.

From the 2024/25 season onwards, the Champions League will increase to accommodate 36 teams.

Instead of six group games, home and away against three different clubs, teams will play eight matches in the group phase, against eight different opponents.

All roads lead to Wembley…

The Champions League final will be played on Saturday 1 June 2024 at Wembley.