Champions League group draw – Newcastle United get PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan!

21 mins ago
The Champions League group draw has now been completed.

Newcastle United discovering their three opponents.

Thirty two clubs in total, split into eight groups of four.

Newcastle United draw… PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

The Eurovision style presentation finally giving us these eight groups of four.

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023
Round of 16: 18 December 2023
Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024

