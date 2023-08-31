Opinion

Champions League group draw – Instant Newcastle United fan/writer reaction

The Champions League group draw was made on Thursday late afternoon.

Newcastle United discovering their three opponents.

Thirty two clubs in total, split into eight groups of four.

Newcastle United drawing… PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Ahead of the Champions League group stage draw, we asked some of the regular contributors to The Mag to give their reaction once we knew the three clubs in Newcastle United’s group:

Jamie Smith:

“That’s a bit tricky mind….

“I had already pointed out that group F was looking ominous before they got to pot 4 and stuck United in it!

“I had hoped for one slightly soft touch from pot 3, which AC Milan are not, but wow!

“Three massive European clubs we’ve never played before and I’m gonna predict now that not one of them will win at SJP.

“The only issue I have is how to choose which away games I’m going to as I literally want them all.

“Need a chat with my wife….”

Billy Miller:

“Well, from my ideal group I got two out of three with Dortmund and AC Milan matched against us.

“Would have preferred either Feyenoord from Pot 1 or an easier team from Pot 3 having drawn PSG.

“Nonetheless, we’ve got some outstanding competition and we’ll see some incredible talent grace St James’ Park. Shame Messi didn’t stick around for one more season.

“Now those of us without season tickets have the drama of trying to secure a seat at one of these games. What a way to return to the big stage!”

Greg McPeake:

“Went to the local Portuguese to watch the draw and so avoiding the inane commentary as I cannot speak Portuguese.

“Chef, kitchen staff, waiters, all crowding round the TV.

“Eventually get the draw with Newcastle in the group of death.

“But what a draw! Three massive European names.

“I am just going to enjoy watching us play in the UCL and being back with the big clubs.”

Chuks McPeake:

“l reckon we are finished and will finish bottom of the group.

“Tonali playing his former club? I will celebrate a draw like a win!”

Simon Ritter:

“Group of Death?

“Bring it on!

“We are the only club in Champions League history to lose our first three group matches and still qualify for the next round.

“None of our opponents are without flaws; and Milan are without Tonali!

“It’s a brilliant draw for a team fighting above their weight.

“Call us underdogs, you boring, predictable pundits. We can do this.”

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

“What a draw!

“After they’d explained how it works and that owing to TV scheduling, it wasn’t just teams from England that we would avoid, it dawned on me that it was perm one from E, F or H and as Eric Abidal fumbled with the plastic champions league ball that held our destiny, I just knew it would be Group E.

“Already dubbed the group of death, we’ll see Kylian Mbappe and Marco Reus grace SJP, whilst new boy Sandro Tonali will be reunited with his former club.

“Unbelievable to think we’ll be entertaining Paris St Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan this autumn, under the lights at St James. It’s going to be rather special.

“I said I wanted a mix of the exotic and something that would stretch us. Using that criteria, I think we’ve more than managed it.

“They don’t come much better than the San Siro, the Signal Iduna and the Parc des Princes for away ties in the Champions League.

“Can we progress?

“I think we can, but even if we don’t, it’s all part of the learning process on this journey.

“Winning the big cup is probably a stretch but we need to either finish top five or win the Europa League this season so that we’ll be doing it all again a year from now.”

Nat Seaton:

“I love to think that PSG, Milan and Dortmund are a little disappointed to have us as their pot 4 team, what a group!

“We shall welcome the away fans to our great city.

“Paris, Milan and Dortmund are all ok to get to and all big stadiums so here’s hoping for decent ticket allocations…

“It really is dreamland and we’ve only got 2 and a bit weeks before it all starts, what a time to be a Newcastle fan :)”

Tony Mallabar:

“Cracking draw, especially looking forward to Milan and Dortmund.

“Not so much looking forward to Paris, as my mate Martin is a luckypool fan and went when they played Real Madrid. And some of the horror stories he told.

“Will ultimately not stop me going but will have me on my toes.

“Cannot wait though till we hear the champions league music back at sjp…”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“I would have much rather seen us welcome one giant and then get two weaker seeds from pot 2 and 3.

“But we should just enjoy the ride.

“As long as we avoid what Rangers did last season I’ll be happy.

“A place in the last 16 would be miraculous.”

Brian Standen:

“Great draw. Whoever we got would be!

“Did a quick snapshot of comments on Facebook and people are chirping about going here, there and everywhere…

“Can’t help but wonder how many of these types will bother with Brighton on Saturday.

“I’m getting bitter in my old age.”

The Eurovision style presentation finally giving us these eight groups of four.

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024