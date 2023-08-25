News

Callum Wilson talks about Newcastle United expectations and lessons to learn from Manchester City match

Callum Wilson has been speaking about the defeat at Manchester City and given an insight into what the game plan was, as well as what then became the reality.

The Newcastle United number nine also talking about the pressures / expectations at St James’ Park now.

Interesting to see what Eddie Howe does with his selection on Sunday, having played the same eleven both games so far, including having Callum Wilson as an impact sub. Wilson scoring against Villa in that opening day win.

Callum Wilson speaking on the Footballer’s Football podcast:

Callum Wilson says no title talk going on at Newcastle United:

“We want to improve season on season so we’ve got to Europe this year and we’re going to play in that, experience that and when everyone gets a taste of that we’re gonna want more of it.

“We’re not gonna go back to Saturday, Saturday and a 38 game season, we’re gonna want to play those European games.

“I feel that European football this season is a must and a minimum and beyond that you let everyone else do the talking and place you where they want to place you in the league.

“Also, ultimately, for us internally as a group and a squad, keep your feet on the ground.

“There’s no title talk going on at Newcastle right now.”

Callum Wilson reflecting on the Man City match:

“We had a game plan and it wasn’t to sit back.

“But, game plans and the way a game plans out, sometimes don’t align.

“The way they were keeping the ball, the way they were rotating into different positions, we just couldn’t get a foothold in the game.

“We couldn’t pin them down to press and they had a lot of the ball and we were doing a lot of running and didn’t have it for long spells.

“The ball then comes to you and you’ve got tired minds because you’ve been in that defensive mentality.

“Then you give it away again and everyone’s moaning, body language starts coming into play and it starts becoming demoralising.

“That’s where we needed to be more mature as a squad and when the ball did come, start playing our football.”