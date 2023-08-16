Opinion

Callum Wilson – Less is more

Callum Wilson hit the back of the net in the first game of this new season.

Every number nine ideally wants to score as early as possible to get themselves up and running.

However, despite finishing fifth top scorer in the Premier League last season, Callum Wilson had to do it from the bench on Saturday.

The number nine getting the final 22 minutes and scoring the fourth goal in the 5-1 win over Aston Villa.

These are the stats for Callum Wilson since the start of April 2023:

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Callum Wilson 10 minutes as a sub (1 goal)

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

Callum Wilson 64 minutes as a starter (2 goals)

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Callum Wilson 45 minutes as a sub (0 goals)

Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0

Callum Wilson 34 minutes as a sub (0 goals)

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Callum Wilson 24 minutes as a sub (1 goal)

Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Callum Wilson 87 minutes as a starter (2 goals)

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Callum Wilson 45 minutes as a sub (2 goals)

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Callum Wilson 78 minutes as a starter (0 goals)

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

Callum Wilson 73 minutes as a starter (2 goals)

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Callum Wilson 90 minutes as a starter (1 goal)

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0

Callum Wilson 68 minutes as a starter (0 goal)

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Callum Wilson 21 minutes as a sub (0 goals)

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1

Callum Wilson 22 minutes as a sub (1 goal)

These past thirteen NUFC matches:

Callum Wilson – Started 6 On as a sub in 7

661 minutes on the pitch and scored twelve goals – at an average of a goal every 55 minutes

I think fair to say that like many other Newcastle United players, Eddie Howe has discovered the best way to get the most out of Callum Wilson.

However, it is a case of less is more, this tactic of using Callum Wilson more sparingly, has paid massive dividends for Eddie Howe.

Up until the end of March 2023, Callum Wilson had started 15 PL matches last season and came on as a sub in another four, playing a total of 1,246 PL minutes and scoring seven goals, an average of a goal every 178 PL minutes.

The striker looked tired / jaded after the Qatar World Cup and only scored one goal between Boxing Day and the end of March 2023.

Eddie Howe giving Callum Wilson less minutes appears to have helped keep him fitter and free from injury, as well as massively more productive, that is a telling stat of a goal on average every 178 Premier League minutes last season up to the end of March 2023, then since then on average a goal every 55 minutes on the pitch.

It goes without saying that if Newcastle United can keep both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson fit throughout this season, we should see a serious amount of goals and results to match.

