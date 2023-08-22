Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes upset over NUFC fan social media account – Sums up why players should steer clear

Bruno Guimaraes has given the perfect example of why Newcastle United players should steer well clear of social media.

No doubt still disappointed and angry after Saturday’s result.

Bruno Guimaraes then reacting VERY angrily to something that he saw on social media, posted by an NUFC fan account.

The clickbait posting from the NUFC360 Twitter account put out a picture of Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton,

With the message

‘Is it too early in the season to start focusing blame onto individual players?’

Then adding

‘Was there an overreaction to the loss to Man City?’

Bruno Guimaraes furious with a Newcastle United fan account focusing blame on individual players after the opening two matches.

The Brazilian responding with (before then deleting):

“Is this serious?

“We are in Champions League football, we lost against maybe one of the best teams in the world and we have a big win and lost one game!

“Support in the best moment is easy!

“Short, stupid memories you all have. Look what we have done for the team

this 1 year and half.”

As I said at the start, this sums up why the Newcastle United players (and owners!) should steer well clear of social media.

It is always going to end in tears.

When anything goes against Newcastle United, certain NUFC social media will go over the top.

Such as when losing 1-0 away at the best team in the world…

If you are going to ‘blame’ Bruno Guimaraes. Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn and Joelinton for the defeat at Man City, then you will also have to ‘blame’ them for the 5-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The problem with social media, is now everybody has a voice. Which is great when everything is going well but there will always be a minority who abuse that chance to comment on the goings on at Newcastle United.

We have already seen it with Newcastle United part owners Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. Newcastle fans loving it when they interact with supporters on social media but then when anything negative happens to do with NUFC, that minority of supporters spoiling it for the majority. As only a matter of time before the NUFC owners and players such as Bruno Guimaraes realise that it is just not worth the hassle.