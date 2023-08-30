Opinion

Brighton – This is the reality with them for Newcastle United

Won 16, Drawn 7 and Lost 12 – Doesn’t sound that impressive to me, the Brighton manager who everyone was lauding as the next best thing presides over this Premier League record and his charges were dismantled with relative ease by West Ham at the Amex on Saturday.

Brighton came to St James’ Park towards the end of last season. Although they dominated possession, they did very little with it. Okay, if I’m being honest, there were some anxious moments to contend with, but that’s an occupational hazard for Newcastle United fans, especially when there is so much riding on the outcome of a game.

We eventually ran out 4-1 winners. In fact, we absolutely hammered the team from the South Coast as our relentless pursuit of Champions League football began to reach its climax.

I’m sick and tired of hearing how we were fortunate to scrape a draw at the Amex last season. I don’t think we were fortunate at all. I think we fully deserved a point, toiling in 90F temperatures and whilst we were undoubtedly reliant on Nick Pope at times, don’t forget, Calum Wilson had a perfectly good goal chalked out, a carbon copy of which Erling Harland scored in the Champions League a couple of weeks later.

Don’t forget, it was actually Graham Potter’s Brighton that we faced that day, whose record with the Seagulls is so much better than De Zerbi’s; remember Potter presided over four wins in those first six games of last season, even if he did go on to bomb so spectacularly at Stamford Bridge.

This season, Brighton topped the table after two games, having beaten an embarrassingly naive Luton Town and a woefully inept Wolverhampton Wanderers. But West Ham went to the Amex last weekend, full of expectation after beating Chelsea at the London Stadium and dismantled the Seagulls with some simple football, long balls brutally exposing the Brighton defence who they bullied and harrassed, and with only 22% possession by the way.

Hove Albion aren’t necessarily up there when it comes to teams that I can’t abide but my first ever game at St James saw us lose to a rampant Brighton, who clinched promotion to the old First Division in May 1979. That they deprived the Mackems of promotion that afternoon made the bitter pill of witnessing defeat for an expectant ten year old taste a little sweeter.

Four years later, they were at it again. On this occasion, Brighton won at St James’ Park by a solitary goal in an FA cup third round replay when referee Trelford Mills put in a disgraceful performance, one which no doubt would have gained him entry to the VAR caravan in Stockley Park, had they had such a thing in the early eighties.

All this brings me neatly to our next match, away at the Amex in the late kick-off on Saturday. We travel to Sussex on the back of THAT defeat to the scousers. A match where if ever the phrase ‘wrestling defeat from the jaws of victory’ was appropriate, that was surely it. Back to back defeats if you include our trip to the Etihad. Therefore, this is a MUST win for us at Brighton.

Personally, I don’t believe we go there with anything to fear and I expect us to bounce back. We HAVE to. It’s that simple and I’m putting my faith in Eddie Howe to exorcise the ghost of last Sunday. HTL.