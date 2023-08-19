News

Brazil squad named for September World Cup qualifiers

The Brazil squad has been named for September’s internationals.

The new Head Coach Fernando Diniz revealing the players he will be relying on for the first two group matches of the lengthy South American World Cup qualifying for 2026.

Brazil are at home to and then play away against Peru in Lima.

Diniz said that originally he was going to pick midfielder Lucas Paqueta but then left out the West Ham midfielder due to a FIFA investigation regarding potential betting infringements. These are reported to be involving Brazil matches rather than West Ham but no charges have been made against the player so far.

This is the Brazil squad named for the September 2023 World Cup qualifiers:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Bento (Athletico Paranaense)

Defenders:

Danilo (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Nino (Fluminense), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco)

Midfielders:

André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras)

Forwards:

Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Great to see both Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes named and the pair started the season so well in that demolition job on Aston Villa.

The two matches will be played on 8 September in Brazil and 12 September in Peru. However, with the time differences, in UK time the two games kick-off 1.45am on Saturday 9 September and 3am on Wednesday 13 September.

As things stand, Newcastle United are at home to Brentford with a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday 17 September, but the Champions League draw could see that game brought forward to Saturday 16 September if Newcastle are playing CL football on Tuesday 19 September.

