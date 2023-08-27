Opinion

Bogus Newcastle United v Liverpool stats – Misleading in the extreme

Here we are then, Newcastle United v Liverpool.

A massive game at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe and his players are getting really toughened up for this new season, having to face four of the clubs who finished top seven last season, in their opening quartet of games.

Newcastle United v Liverpool a much loved game for broadcasters and many neutrals, though maybe not for many NUFC fans down the years…

Before every Premier League match, it is now the norm for countless stats to be paraded, supposedly giving a context to the upcoming game.

Here are two that I have seen used ahead of this Newcastle United v Liverpool one:

‘Newcastle are winless in their last 13 Premier League games against Liverpool (D4 L9) since a 2-0 home win in December 2015.’

‘In his top-flight league managerial career, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has beaten Eddie Howe more times than he has any other manager (11), winning each of his last 10 Premier League games against him. No manager has ever registered 11 consecutive Premier League wins against another.’

These for me are bogus Newcastle United v Liverpool stats, misleading in the extreme.

I am not arguing that they are factually incorrect, that isn’t my point.

Instead, it is that they are pretty meaningless unless you factor in the overall context.

Those last 13 Premier League matches between Newcastle and Liverpool, the scousers would have been overwhelming favourites in the vast majority of them, certainly all the ones played during the Mike Ashley era. A club ran with no ambition and constantly fighting relegation due largely to a refusal to properly invest in the squad, up against a club that always tries to win trophies and makes headline signings season after season. Reality is, that the statistics would be more astounding if Newcastle HAD been regularly winning matches against Liverpool in the Mike Ashley era.

As for the stat above where Jurgen Klopp has such an overwhelming record against Eddie Howe, same again. Every game between Bournemouth and Liverpool, Klopp’s side would have been massive favourites to win. The money spent on the two squads at such extremes, a huge shock for the Cherries to get anything.

Things are changing though when it comes to Newcastle United v Liverpool.

The results may not be showing that quite yet BUT the underlying factors / info tell you a very different story.

These are the four Newcastle United v Liverpool matches so far under Eddie Howe:

16 December 2021 – Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1

30 April 2022 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

31 August 2022 – Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

18 February 2023 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Again, on the surface, you might think four pretty regulation wins for Liverpool.

The first game only a few weeks after Eddie Howe had taken his first NUFC match, Newcastle actually taking an early lead and looking good. Then Mike Dean intervened… or rather, didn’t. A clash of heads in the box seeing Hayden prone inside the penalty area holding his head, Mike Dean astonishingly refusing to blow his whistle, play continuing for some time (considering potential serious head injury), the ball eventually played back in and Liverpool scoring, Newcastle players furious and undoubtedly this incident totally changing the game for both teams.

Four months on and Mike Dean on VAR duties this time. Fabian Schar appearing to be fouled outside the box by Milner, the on-field referee letting play continue, with Liverpool ending up scoring the only goal with Schar out of action. We waited for VAR official Dean to tell the referee to watch the replay of the Schar foul, we are still waiting. That game as well, we were still waiting for Callum Wilson to return from injury, Eddie Howe tried an experiment and leaving Chris Wood on the bench, gave ASM the chance as a false number 9. It didn’t work.

Nobody will forget last season at Anfield, a scintillating debut from Alexander Isak, scored one top quality goal and was refused an even better second one, thanks to, ironically, a very very close / dubious VAR offside call. At 2-0 surely every chance of a very rare win at Anfield but instead, Liverpool eventually worked an equaliser against a weakened NUFC side, then Andre Marriner decided to play on until the home side could get their undeserved winner.

As for the most recent game / defeat, Newcastle hit by a couple of sucker punches after starting the game well, then punching ourselves in the gut with that Pope red card. Despite that, with 10 men Newcastle were actually the better team overall, if NUFC had taken just some of their clear chances it would have been at least a point.

Anyway, these four games above just sum up how a small number of moments in match can decide them.

For me though, the underlying match stats and what we saw with our own eyes, tell us that Newcastle United were getting better and better, closing the gap rapidly with Liverpool.

However, more importantly than what happened during these four 90(+) minutes of play, is that with Newcastle now being properly run as a football club, the gap is closing in countless other ways.

And Liverpool don’t like it!

Just look at how often Jurgen Klopp chooses to have a go at Newcastle United, even when the two clubs aren’t due to meet.

Money is now being spent on players at Newcastle United, players with ambition want to come to St James’ Park now, there is a selling point beyond the NUFC fanbase at last.

The cost of the Liverpool squad and their wage bill still massively outpoint Newcastle United BUT the gap is closing.

The inspired appointment of Eddie Howe has meant that despite that still significant financial advantage the scousers have, it was Newcastle United who finished top four last season, not Liverpool.

No wonder Jurgen Klopp gets so upset about Newcastle United, denying him a top four slot for the first time in one of his full Liverpool seasons since he came to Anfield.

Who knows what will happen in today’s 90+ minutes at St James’ Park, that is football. I think all three results are more than possible. So much relies on a small number of moments of brilliance and mistakes, including when it comes to referees / VAR.

What is important is that Newcastle United are now proper competitors on and off the pitch

The bookies make Eddie Howe’s side clear favourites to win the game, a win for Newcastle would ruin those statistics I mentioned earlier BUT an NUFC victory wouldn’t be a surprise.

Newcastle United are making progress, quickly, and I love it.