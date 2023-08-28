Opinion

Blame culture is rife amongst the Geordie nation

The final scoreline read Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2.

We stared at the pitch (or our TV) in disbelief.

What had just happened?

Well, for some people apparently, a canny minority it seems, it was the worst thing they had ever seen.

That Newcastle United leading 1-0, with a man advantage, to draw and then ultimately lose the match in the final ten minutes was a ‘disgrace’, a ‘shambles’, ‘appalling’, ‘unacceptable’ and… ‘changes must be made’, ‘changes’ which for some even included a potential change of manager.

I can understand of course how gutted everybody is, absolutely shattering to not win this one. Never mind come away with nothing at all. Against them as well!

However, I simply don’t understand, or accept, this blame culture that is so prevalent amongst so many, even if they are just a vocal minority.

I think that a big driving force for those who choose / want to blame, is that it gives a reassuringly simple answer.

That if only Eddie Howe hadn’t selected that player, if only he hadn’t made that substitution, if only this player had shot instead of passing (or vice-versa), if only if only if only…

We will just never know what would have happened, if any of the above had been different.

For this vocal minority though, they want absolutes.

Which I think is where they get it so wrong.

I have watched and played in (local football / five a side) so many matches where the best team has ended up losing. Yes, even where one team had a man (or even two!) advantage, where one side was far superior to the other and created far far more chances.

Yet luck, a brilliant goalkeeper and yes, poor finishing, contribute to a shock outcome. It is what makes football so brilliant AND so frustrating. It isn’t like sports such as Rugby where from what I can see, the best performing team almost always wins. They just have to run over a line which stretches the entire width of the pitch to score a try, in football we have to hit it past that bloke and get it into that relatively tiny goal.

So many incidents contribute to an end result and so many margins went against NUFC on Sunday.

You can list your own but for me the massive one, was with nine minutes to go.

Jurgen Klopp becomes a genius and Eddie Howe an imbecile (according to the NUFC lunatic fringe) simply because a backtracking Sven Botman who is marking Nunez whilst simultaneously checking over his shoulder to see where a potential pass might be tried, then has the incredibly bad fortune to see the attempted pass hit the back of one leg which diverts the ball onto his other foot which in motion, then flicks the ball directly into the path of Nunez, who hits a superb shot from a difficult angle that gives Pope no chance.

That moment decided the game, everything in those five seconds couldn’t have gone better / luckier for Liverpool AND couldn’t have gone worse for Newcastle United.

That is football.

We could and should have won but didn’t take our chances at times (and that bloke in the visitors’ goal didn’t do too badly…) and Liverpool scored two great goals.

It happens.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

(Alan Shearer proves the voice of reason after Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – No surprise – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Jurgen Klopp reflects on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – How have United not won this, never mind zero points? Take your chances! Read HERE)