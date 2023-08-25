Transfer Market

Besiktas formal offer imminent for Jamaal Lascelles – Sky Sports

It is looking increasingly likely that Jamaal Lascelles is heading out of St James’ Park.

The current club captain only has ten months left on his Newcastle United contract and no sign of any contract extension in the offing.

Set to turn 30 in November, Jamaal Lascelles only started two Premier League matches in the 2022/23 season, the away defeats at Liverpool and Man City, only playing 214 PL minutes in total with five brief sub appearances on top of the two starts.

This season following a similar pattern so far, Jamaal Lascelles an unused sub in both NUFC Premier League matches so far.

Friday afternoon seeing Sky Sports reporting that their information is that Besiktas have strong interest in the Newcastle United defender

Sky Sports stating they understand the Turkish club are set to make a formal approach / offer very soon.

They add that whilst Jamaal Lascelles is happy at Newcastle, he is open to a move as he wants more game time.

Having gone from being an automatic regular, once Dan Burn arrived and made his first start in February 2022, Jamaal Lascelles has only started six PL games in total.

Eddie Howe pairing Burn with Fabian Schar, then Sven Botman with Schar, Burn moving to left-back.

Signed nine years ago in summer 2014 for £4m, Lascelles has been a great servant for Newcastle United. However, time moves on and it would look to make sense for both sides if a permanent move can be sorted.

Jamaal Lascelles getting regular football once again, whilst Eddie Howe able to put the transfer fee and saved wages to good use.