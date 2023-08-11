News

BBC Sport pundit is absolutely right on the money with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Aston Villa.

A new season kicking off for Newcastle United on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Newcastle United fourth and Champions League qualifiers, whilst Aston Villa with far better form after Unai Emery arrived, getting the final European qualifying place when ending up seventh last season.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle’s biggest problem is the expectation around them this season when they have to balance the Premier League with their Champions League fixtures.

“Everyone seems to be getting excited about Aston Villa too.

“They will be playing European football as well in the Europa Conference League and, with Unai Emery in charge, they must be one of the favourites to win that.

“This should be a really good game and I am going to back Newcastle to win it.

“They were phenomenal at home last season, only losing twice, and I think they will hit the ground running this time.”

The BBC Sport man pointing to the obvious, that both clubs have European matches added to their schedules this time.

Chris Sutton is correct in that there is more expectation now on Newcastle United than a year ago BUT not that much!

Just look at Thursday (yesterday) when 26 BBC Sport pundits were asked who would finish top four in the 2023/24 season. Only four selected Newcastle United and two of those were former players (Given and Waddle)! Sutton one of the 22 who didn’t select NUFC.

I actually think there is an argument to say that a lot of the pressure and expectation has been lifted from Eddie Howe and his players, as it appears pretty much everybody not connected to NUFC is claiming it is all but inevitable Newcastle will go backwards this coming season.

What can’t be argued is the home form under Eddie Howe, absolutely outstanding.

The BBC Sport man pointing out only two Premier League defeats at St James’ Park last season, it is actually even better than that. Since before Christmas 2021, some 20 months ago, in the Premier League only Arsenal and Liverpool (twice) have won at SJP. Incredible.

As for the history of this fixture at St James’ Park, it is 18 years since Villa won back in 2005 in the infamous Dyer, Bowyer, Taylor red cards game, since then Newcastle have won nine of the SJP matches against Aston Villa.

I know Villa have had a decent pre-season as well, but I do think Eddie Howe looks to have judged things perfectly this summer, five wins and two draws with some pretty decent opposition, but at the same time Howe prioritising getting players fully fit and ready for the new season when making his friendly team selections, NOT a massive priority to win these meaningless games.

Chris Sutton fancies Newcastle United to hit the ground running and they will need to, with Man City, Liverpool and Brighton to follow Villa.

I think NUFC will be straight at Villa tomorrow and I fancy Eddie Howe’s players to have too much for the opposition on this opening day.

